EAU CLAIRE — Dawn Menard fondly remembers driving to Manitowoc, taking a ferry across Lake Michigan and spending a few days looking at cars with her husband and another couple.
“I really enjoyed that one,” Menard said. “I think we all did.”
That was one of many trips Dawn and Larry Menard took in search of classic cars and memorabilia. They accumulated hundreds of items over the years, including many vintage vehicles.
Those items will be included in an Oct. 2 auction. It will take place in person at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls and also be available online.
Dawn Menard decided to auction the collection in late 2019, several months after Larry died. She initially didn’t want to part with the vehicles, but over time she felt it was the right thing to do.
“I was ready to let go a little bit.” Dawn Menard said. “They need to be driven, and they’ll do better if they are owned by someone else.”
Yvette VanDerBrink, owner of VanDerBrink Auctions, was excited to work on the unique collection. VanDerBrink said the collection “reflects all the memories” Dawn and Larry enjoyed over the years.
Larry, who worked at Menards with his brother John Menard for decades, had a passion for automobiles, and Dawn was happy to sit shotgun on their journeys.
“Larry loved to drive, and I loved riding along,” she said.
Dawn and Larry were married for 19 years. They were longtime acquaintances, since Larry was her older brother’s friend. Dawn was five years younger and as an adolescent said she “had a big crush” on Larry because of his friendly, kind-hearted nature.
“He was so nice,” Dawn Menard said. “He was always happy-go-lucky and just a wonderful guy.”
That was evident by what Dawn described as jolly voyages around the country in search of vintage cars. They mainly traveled in the Midwest to states like Minnesota, Michigan and Indiana, but their sojourns also took them around the country to places such as Colorado and California. In addition to seeing cars, the trips were also communal experiences, as the Menards met new people and were often accompanied by friends.
During the treks, Dawn was amazed to see numerous rare, high-end automobiles. Some of those will be at the auction, including a 1935 Ford pickup, 1963 Chevrolet Corvette and 1959 Series 62 Cadillac convertible.
Neither Dawn nor Larry had a most treasured vehicle in the collection, but she liked to say that the car Larry was currently driving was his favorite.
“We just loved them all,” Dawn said. “There was always something special about each and every car.”
Dawn plans to attend the auction and said she feels bittersweet about letting go of the materials, including collector cars dating back to the 1930s, antique tractors, gas pumps and many gas and oil signs, that contain so many fond memories. Dawn and Larry shared many joyful excursions over the decades, and she hopes the auction allows other people to do the same.
“It’s just time to let them go, and I hope they go to good homes so that somebody else gets some good, fun memories from those cars like we did,” Dawn Menard said. “We loved doing it. We did it together and just enjoyed every minute.”