MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans on Friday unanimously chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin to host the 2024 national convention, beating out Nashville, Tennessee.

The decision in favor of Milwaukee was announced at the Republican National Committee's summer meeting in Chicago, follows months of wrangling by Wisconsin and Tennessee to land the convention where the party's next presidential candidate will be officially nominated.