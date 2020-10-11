Today is Monday, Oct. 12, the 286th day of 2020. There are 80 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On Oct. 12, 2002, bombs blamed on al-Qaida-linked militants destroyed a nightclub on the Indonesian island of Bali, killing 202 people, including 88 Australians and seven Americans.
On this date
In 1492 (according to the Old Style calendar), Christopher Columbus’ expedition arrived in the present-day Bahamas.
In 1864, Roger B. Taney, the fifth chief justice of the United States, died at 87; he was succeeded by Salmon Chase.
In 1870, General Robert E. Lee died in Lexington, Virginia, at age 63.
In 1942, during World War II, American naval forces defeated the Japanese in the Battle of Cape Esperance. Attorney General Francis Biddle announced during a Columbus Day celebration at Carnegie Hall in New York that Italian nationals in the United States would no longer be considered enemy aliens.
In 1957, the Dr. Seuss Yuletide tale “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” was first published by Random House.
In 1984, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher escaped an attempt on her life when an Irish Republican Army bomb exploded at a hotel in Brighton, England, killing five people.
In 1997, singer John Denver was killed in the crash of his privately built aircraft in Monterey Bay, California; he was 53.
In 2000, 17 sailors were killed in a suicide bomb attack on the destroyer USS Cole in Yemen.
In 2007, Former Vice President Al Gore and the U.N.‘s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change won the Nobel Peace Prize for sounding the alarm over global warming.
Ten years ago
The Obama administration announced it was lifting the six-month moratorium on deep water oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico imposed after the BP oil spill.
Five years ago
Princeton University’s Angus Deaton won the Nobel Prize in economics for work that helped redefine the way poverty was measured around the world, notably in India.
One year ago
A Black woman, Atatiana Jefferson, was fatally shot by a white Fort Worth, Texas, police officer inside her home after police were called to the residence by a neighbor who reported that the front door was open. (Officer Aaron Dean, who shot Jefferson through a back window, resigned in the days after the shooting and is charged with murder; he has pleaded not guilty.)
Today’s Birthdays
Singer Sam Moore (formerly of Sam and Dave) is 85.
Broadcast journalist Chris Wallace is 73.
Actor-singer Susan Anton is 70.
Pop/rock singer/songwriter Jane Siberry is 65.
Actor Hiroyuki Sanada is 60.
Jazz musician Chris Botti is 58.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Claude McKnight (Take 6) is 58.
Rock singer Bob Schneider is 55.
Actor Hugh Jackman is 52.
Olympic gold medal skier Bode Miller is 43.
Actor Josh Hutcherson is 28.