Today is Tuesday, Oct. 13, the 287th day of 2020. There are 79 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On Oct. 13, 1775, the United States Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.
On this date
In A.D. 54, Roman Emperor Claudius I died, poisoned apparently at the behest of his wife, Agrippina.
In 1792, the cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.
In 1932, President Herbert Hoover and Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington.
In 1943, Italy declared war on Germany, its one-time Axis partner.
In 1944, during World War II, American troops entered Aachen, Germany.
In 1960, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon held the third televised debate of their presidential campaign (Nixon was in Los Angeles, Kennedy in New York).
In 1972, a Uruguayan chartered flight carrying 45 people crashed in the Andes; survivors resorted to feeding off the remains of some of the dead in order to stay alive until they were rescued more than two months later.
In 1974, longtime television host Ed Sullivan died in New York City at age 73.
In 1999, the Senate rejected the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, with 48 senators voting in favor and 51 against, far short of the 67 needed for ratification.
Ten years ago
Rescuers in Chile using a missile-like escape capsule pulled 33 men one by one to fresh air and freedom 69 days after they were trapped in a collapsed mine a half-mile underground.
Five years ago
Hillary Rodham Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders clashed over U.S. involvement in the Middle East, gun control and economic policy in the first Democratic presidential debate held in Las Vegas, but in a moment of political unity, Sanders leapt to Clinton’s defense on the issue of her controversial email practices as secretary of state.Twitter announced it was laying off up to 336 employees.
One year ago
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said President Donald Trump had directed U.S. troops in northern Syria to begin pulling out “as safely and quickly as possible.”
Brigid Kosgei of Kenya was the first woman across the finish line in the Chicago Marathon; her time of 2 hours, 14 minutes, 4 seconds broke a women’s world record.
Dolly Parton performed on the Grand Ole Opry radio show in Nashville as she marked her 50th anniversary as an Opry member.
Helicopters, boats and thousands of troops were deployed across Japan to rescue people stranded in flooded homes, as the death toll from a ferocious typhoon climbed past 30.
Today’s Birthdays
Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 83.
Actor Melinda Dillon is 81.
Singer-musician Paul Simon is 79.
Musician Robert Lamm (Chicago) is 76.
Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 74.
Actor Demond Wilson is 74.
Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 73.
Pop singer John Ford Coley is 72.
Actor and former NBA star Reggie Theus is 63.
Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 61.
NBA coach Doc Rivers is 59.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 58.
Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 51.
TV personality Billy Bush is 49.
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 49.
Former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce is 43.
Singer Ashanti is 40.
R&B singer Lumidee is 40.
Christian rock singer Jon Micah Sumrall (Kutless) is 40.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe is 38.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is 31.
Actor Caleb McLaughlin (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 19.