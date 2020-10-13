Today is Wednesday, Oct. 14, the 288th day of 2020. There are 78 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On Oct. 14, 1964, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
On this date
In 1890, Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th president of the United States, was born in Denison, Texas.
In 1933, Nazi Germany announced it was withdrawing from the League of Nations.
In 1939, a German U-boat torpedoed and sank the HMS Royal Oak, a British battleship anchored at Scapa Flow in Scotland’s Orkney Islands; 833 of the more than 1,200 men aboard were killed.
In 1944, German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel took his own life rather than face trial and certain execution for allegedly conspiring against Adolf Hitler.
In 1947, U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager became the first test pilot to break the sound barrier as he flew the experimental Bell XS-1 (later X-1) rocket plane over Muroc Dry Lake in California.
In 1960, the idea of a Peace Corps was suggested by Democratic presidential candidate John F. Kennedy to an audience of students at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
In 1964, Soviet leader Nikita S. Khrushchev was toppled from power; he was succeeded by Leonid Brezhnev as first secretary and by Alexei Kosygin as premier.
In 1968, the first successful live telecast from a manned U.S. spacecraft was transmitted from Apollo 7.
In 1981, the new president of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak, was sworn in to succeed the assassinated Anwar Sadat. Mubarak pledged loyalty to Sadat’s policies.
In 2001, as U.S. jets opened a second week of raids in Afghanistan, President George W. Bush sternly rejected a Taliban offer to discuss handing over Osama bin Laden to a third country.
In 2017, a truck bombing in Somalia’s capital killed more than 500 people in one of the world’s deadliest attacks in years; officials blamed the attack on the extremist group al-Shabab and said it was meant to target Mogadishu’s international airport, but the bomb detonated in a crowded street after soldiers opened fire. The board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revoked the membership of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, after published reports about allegations of sexual harassment and rape against Weinstein.
Ten years ago
Chile’s 33 rescued miners posed with President Sebastian Pinera and were examined by doctors a day after they were freed from their underground prison.
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad taunted arch-enemy Israel from just across the tense border in Lebanon, rallying tens of thousands of Hezbollah supporters.
Five years ago
Hundreds of soldiers fanned out in cities across Israel and authorities erected concrete barriers outside some Arab neighborhoods of east Jerusalem in a stepped-up effort to counter a monthlong wave of Palestinian violence.
One year ago
President Donald Trump announced sanctions targeting Turkey’s economy in response to Turkey’s assault against Kurdish fighters and civilians in Syria; the assault had begun after Trump announced that he was moving U.S. troops out of the way.
Two researchers from MIT and one from Harvard won the Nobel Prize in economics for research into what works and what doesn’t in the fight to reduce global poverty.
Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo shared the Booker Prize after the judging panel for the prestigious fiction trophy refused to pick just one of them as the winner.
Today’s Birthdays
Classical pianist Gary Graffman is 92.
Country singer Melba Montgomery is 83.
Former White House counsel John W. Dean III is 82.
Fashion designer Ralph Lauren is 81.
Singer-musician Justin Hayward (The Moody Blues) is 74.
World Golf Hall of Famer Beth Daniel is 64.
Actor Lori Petty is 57.
Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi is 56.
Singer Karyn White is 55. A
Country singer Natalie Maines (The Chicks) is 46.
Singer Usher is 42.
TV personality Stacy Keibler is 41.
Actor Skyler Shaye is 34.
Actor-comedian Jay Pharoah is 33.
Actor Max Thieriot is 32.