Today is Monday, Oct. 26, the 300th day of 2020. There are 66 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On October 26th, 1774, the First Continental Congress adjourned in Philadelphia.
On this date
In 1825, the Erie Canal opened in upstate New York, connecting Lake Erie and the Hudson River.
In 1861, the legendary Pony Express officially ceased operations, giving way to the transcontinental telegraph. (The last run of the Pony Express was completed the following month.)
In 1881, the “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” took place in Tombstone, Arizona, as Wyatt Earp, his two brothers and “Doc” Holliday confronted Ike Clanton’s gang. Three members of Clanton’s gang were killed; Earp’s brothers and Holliday were wounded.
In 1902, women’s rights pioneer Elizabeth Cady Stanton died in New York at age 86.
In 1944, the World War II Battle of Leyte Gulf ended in a major Allied victory over Japanese forces, whose naval capabilities were badly crippled.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed a measure raising the minimum wage from 40 to 75 cents an hour.
In 1975, Anwar Sadat became the first Egyptian president to pay an official visit to the United States.
In 1979, South Korean President Park Chung-hee was shot to death by the head of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, Kim Jae-kyu.
In 1980, Israeli President Yitzhak Navon became the first Israeli head of state to visit Egypt.
In 1984, “Baby Fae,” a newborn with a severe heart defect, was given the heart of a baboon in an experimental transplant in Loma Linda, California. (Baby Fae lived 21 days with the animal heart.)
In 2001, President George W. Bush signed the USA Patriot Act, giving authorities unprecedented ability to search, seize, detain or eavesdrop in their pursuit of possible terrorists.
Ten years ago
Saddam Hussein’s foreign minister, Tariq Aziz, was sentenced to death for persecuting members of Shiite religious parties under the former regime. (The sentence was never carried out; Aziz died of a heart attack in June 2015.)
Five years ago
A 7.5-magnitude quake in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan caused extensive damage in neighboring Pakistan and killed around 400 people.
One year ago
Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up during a raid by U.S. special operations forces on his compound in Syria.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Jaclyn Smith is 75.
TV host Pat Sajak is 74.
Hillary Rodham Clinton is 73.
Musician Bootsy Collins is 69.
Actor-singer Rita Wilson is 64.
Actor Dylan McDermott is 59.
Actor Cary Elwes is 58.
Singer Natalie Merchant is 57.
Country singer Keith Urban is 53.
TV news correspondent Paula Faris is 45.
Actor Florence Kasumba is 44.
Actor Jon Heder is 43.
Actor Beulah Koale (TV: “Hawaii Five-0”) is 29.