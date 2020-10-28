Today is Thursday, Oct. 29, the 303rd day of 2020. There are 63 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On Oct. 29, 1929, “Black Tuesday” descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out as America’s Great Depression began.
On this date
In 1901, President William McKinley’s assassin, Leon Czolgosz, was electrocuted.
In 1940, a blindfolded Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson drew the first number — 158 — from a glass bowl in America’s first peacetime military draft.
In 1956, during the Suez Canal crisis, Israel invaded Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. “The Huntley-Brinkley Report” premiered as NBC’s nightly television newscast.
In 1960, a chartered plane carrying the California Polytechnic State University football team crashed on takeoff from Toledo, Ohio, killing 22 of the 48 people on board.
In 1967, Expo 67 in Montreal closed after six months.
In 1994, gunman Francisco Martin Duran fired more than two dozen shots from a semiautomatic rifle at the White House. (Duran was later convicted of trying to assassinate President Bill Clinton and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.)
In 1998, Sen. John Glenn, at age 77, roared back into space aboard the shuttle Discovery, retracing the trail he’d blazed for America’s astronauts 36 years earlier.
In 2004, four days before Election Day in the U.S., Osama bin Laden, in a videotaped statement, directly admitted for the first time that he’d ordered the Sept. 11 attacks and told Americans “the best way to avoid another Manhattan” was to stop threatening Muslims’ security.
In 2012, Superstorm Sandy slammed ashore in New Jersey and slowly marched inland, devastating coastal communities and causing widespread power outages; the storm and its aftermath were blamed for at least 182 deaths in the U.S.
In 2017, all but 10 members of the Houston Texans took a knee during the national anthem, reacting to a remark from team owner Bob McNair to other NFL owners that “we can’t have the inmates running the prison.”
Ten years ago
Authorities on three continents said they had thwarted multiple terrorist attacks aimed at the United States, seizing two explosive packages addressed to Chicago-area synagogues and packed aboard cargo jets from Yemen.
Five years ago
Paul Ryan was elected the 54th speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
American Simone Biles won her third straight world gymnastics title at the competition in Glasgow, Scotland.
One year ago
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer serving with President Donald Trump’s National Security Council, defied White House orders and testified to impeachment investigators that he had twice raised concerns over the administration’s push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden. (Following the Senate’s acquittal vote, Vindman was reassigned from the NSC; his twin brother, an NSC lawyer, was pushed out with him.)