Today is Friday, Oct. 9, the 283rd day of 2020. There are 83 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On Oct. 9, 1936, the first generator at Boulder (later Hoover) Dam began transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.
On this date
In 1888, the public was first admitted to the Washington Monument.
In 1910, a coal dust explosion at the Starkville Mine in Colorado left 56 miners dead.
In 1914, the Belgian city of Antwerp fell to German forces during World War I.
In 1967, Marxist revolutionary guerrilla leader Che Guevara, 39, was summarily executed by the Bolivian army a day after his capture.
In 1974, businessman Oskar Schindler, credited with saving about 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust, died in Frankfurt, West Germany (at his request, he was buried in Jerusalem).
In 1985, the hijackers of the Achille Lauro cruise liner surrendered two days after seizing the vessel in the Mediterranean. (Passenger Leon Klinghoffer was killed by the hijackers during the standoff.)
In 2001, in the first daylight raids since the start of U.S.-led attacks on Afghanistan, jets bombed the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar. Letters postmarked in Trenton, N.J., were sent to Sens. Tom Daschle and Patrick Leahy; the letters later tested positive for anthrax.
In 2009, President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”
In 2012, former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison following his conviction on 45 counts of sexual abuse of boys.
Ten years ago
Chile’s 33 trapped miners cheered and embraced each other as a drill punched into their underground chamber where they had been stuck for an agonizing 66 days.
The International Monetary Fund wrapped up two days of talks in Washington without resolving deep differences over currency movements.
A crush of fans circled a flower-graced mosaic in Central Park’s Strawberry Fields and sang lyrics from “Imagine” to honor John Lennon on his 70th birthday.
Five years ago
President Barack Obama visited Roseburg, Oregon, the scene of a community college shooting that had claimed the lives of nine victims as well as the gunman; the president met with victims’ relatives, but also faced protests from gun owners.
A democracy group, the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet, won the Nobel Peace Prize for its contributions to the first and most successful Arab Spring movement.
Former British Treasury chief and foreign secretary Geoffrey Howe, 88, died in Warwickshire, England.
One year ago
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said for the first time that President Donald Trump must be impeached for abusing the powers of his office to help his own reelection.
Turkey launched airstrikes, fired artillery and began a ground offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria after U.S. troops pulled back from the area.
A heavily-armed man tried to force his way into a synagogue in Germany on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, then shot two people to death nearby in an attack that was livestreamed on a gaming site. (The suspect was arrested about 1½ hours after the attack and is charged with murder and attempted murder.)
The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded to three scientists, including American John Goodenough, for their work on lithium-ion batteries.
Today’s Birthdays
C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb is 79.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Nona Hendryx is 76.
Singer Jackson Browne is 72.
Nobel Peace laureate Jody Williams is 70.
Actor Tony Shalhoub is 67.
Actor Scott Bakula is 66.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is 62.
Rock singer-musician Kurt Neumann (The BoDeans) is 59.
Singer P.J. Harvey is 51.
Movie director Steve McQueen (film: “12 Years a Slave”) is 51.
World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam is 50.
Comedian Melissa Villasenor (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 33.
Country singer Scotty McCreery (TV: “American Idol”) is 27.
Actor Jharrel Jerome is 23.