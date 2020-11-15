Today is Monday, Nov. 16, the 321st day of 2020. There are 45 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On Nov. 16, 1933, the United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations.
On this date
In 1776, British troops captured Fort Washington in New York during the American Revolution.
In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state of the union.
In 1914, the newly created Federal Reserve Banks opened in 12 cities.
In 1960, Academy Award-winning actor Clark Gable died in Los Angeles at age 59.
In 1970, the Lockheed L-1011 Tristar jetliner went on its first test flight, from Palmdale, Calif.
In 1982, an agreement was announced in the 57th day of a strike by National Football League players.
In 1991, former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards won a landslide victory in his bid to return to office, defeating State Rep. David Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan leader.
In 2001, investigators found a letter addressed to Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., containing anthrax; it was the second letter bearing the deadly germ known to have been sent to Capitol Hill.
In 2004, President George W. Bush picked national security adviser Condoleezza Rice to be his new secretary of state, succeeding Colin Powell.
In 2006, Democrats embraced Nancy Pelosi as the first female House speaker in history, but then selected Steny Hoyer as majority leader against her
Ten years ago
President Barack Obama presented the Medal of Honor to Army Staff Sgt. Salvatore Giunta, the first living service member from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars to receive the nation’s top military award.
U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel was convicted on 11 of 13 charges related to financial misconduct, prompting fellow lawmakers to censure the 80-year-old New York Democrat.
The engagement of Prince William and Kate Middleton was announced in London.
Five years ago
President Barack Obama, in Turkey for a meeting of world leaders, conceded that the Paris terror attacks were a “terrible and sickening setback” in the fight against the Islamic State, but forcefully dismissed critics who had called for the U.S. to change or expand its military campaign against the extremists.
One year ago
Transcripts released in the impeachment inquiry showed Ambassador Gordon Sondland playing a central role in President Donald Trump’s effort to push Ukraine to conduct political investigations as a condition for receiving needed military aid.
Today’s Birthdays
Journalist Elizabeth Drew is 85.
Blues musician W.C. Clark is 81.
Actor Marg Helgenberger is 62.
Former pro tennis player Zina Garrison is 57.
Former MLB All-Star pitcher Dwight Gooden is 56.
Jazz singer Diana Krall is 56.
Actor Harry Lennix is 56.
Actor Lisa Bonet is 53.
Actor Missi Pyle is 48.
Rock musician Corey McCormick (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 44.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Oksana Baiul is 43.
Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 43.
Actor-comedian Pete Davidson is 27.
Actor Casey Moss is 27.
Actor Noah Gray-Cabey is 25.