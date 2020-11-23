Today is Tuesday, Nov. 24, the 329th day of 2020. There are 37 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On Nov. 24, 1859, British naturalist Charles Darwin published “On the Origin of Species,” which explained his theory of evolution by means of natural selection.
On this date
In 1865, Mississippi became the first Southern state to enact laws which came to be known as “Black Codes” aimed at limiting the rights of newly freed Blacks; other states of the former Confederacy soon followed.
In 1947, a group of writers, producers and directors that became known as the “Hollywood Ten” was cited for contempt of Congress for refusing to answer questions about alleged Communist influence in the movie industry. John Steinbeck’s novel “The Pearl” was first published.
In 1963, Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in a scene captured on live television.
In 1971, a hijacker calling himself “Dan Cooper” (but who became popularly known as “D.B. Cooper”) parachuted from a Northwest Orient Airlines 727 over the Pacific Northwest after receiving $200,000 in ransom; his fate remains unknown.
In 1974, the bone fragments of a 3.2 million-year-old hominid were discovered by scientists in Ethiopia; the skeletal remains were nicknamed “Lucy.”
In 1991, rock singer Freddie Mercury died in London at age 45 of AIDS-related pneumonia.
In 1995, voters in Ireland narrowly approved a constitutional amendment legalizing divorce.
In 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court stepped into the bitter, overtime struggle for the White House, agreeing to consider George W. Bush’s appeal against the hand recounting of ballots in Florida.
In 2014, it was announced that a grand jury in St. Louis County, Missouri, had decided against indicting Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in the death of Michael Brown; the decision enraged protesters who set fire to buildings and cars and looted businesses in the area where Brown had been fatally shot.
Ten years ago
A jury in Austin convicted former U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, R-Texas, on charges he’d illegally funneled corporate money to Texas candidates in 2002. (DeLay’s convictions were overturned on appeal.)
Five years ago
In a show of Western solidarity, President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande met at the White House, where they vowed to escalate airstrikes against the Islamic State and bolster intelligence sharing following the deadly attacks in Paris.
A suicide bomber struck a bus carrying members of Tunisia’s presidential guard in the country’s capital, killing 12 victims.
Turkey shot down a Russian warplane that it said ignored repeated warnings after crossing into its airspace from Syria, killing one of the two pilots. (Turkey later formally apologized for the shootdown.)
One year ago
Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg formally launched a Democratic bid for president. (Bloomberg would end his campaign in early March.)