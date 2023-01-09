 Skip to main content
Finally, a break? Inflation slows, but prices remain high

  • Updated
For the last 12 months, Adams Publishing Group’s journalists from across the country have been collecting local grocery price data and hearing from consumers in their communities as well as economists on how to navigate the high tide of inflation and when the price pressures might subside.

Here are some of their stories.

grocery_list_inflation_one_year-01.png
inflation_grocery_stores_by_city_one_year_change-01.png
PascaleSmallPhotobyDarrylKinsey.jpeg

Pascale Small, who lives in Maryland southeast of Washington D.C., said her family has increased its use of coupons, deferred some travel and changed some spending habits because of high inflation. (Photo: Darryl Kinsey Jr.)
consumer_price_index_food_at_home_two_years.png
Coleen-Weeks-inflation-story.JPG

Coleen Weeks, in southern Oregon, said she’s adopted a number of lessons from her mother on spending and frugality. Those include making Christmas and holiday gifts, growing some of her own food and shopping at multiple stores for the best prices. Some of those lessons stem from the Great Depression. (Photo: Mollie O’Brien)
Sterling_ReneeJohnson_PhotoCreditErinBanksRusby1.jpg

In Idaho, Sterling and Renee Johnson said they try to shop at warehouses and discount groceries to save money. But the couple also said they spent more on gifts this past Christmas holiday season, especially on their grandchildren, because of inflation. (Photo credit: Erin Banks Rusby)

