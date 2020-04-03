Today is Saturday, April 4, the 95th day of 2020. There are 271 days left in the year.
Today's highlight in history
On April 4, 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., 39, was shot and killed while standing on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn.; his slaying was followed by a wave of rioting (Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Chicago were among cities particularly hard hit.) Suspected gunman James Earl Ray later pleaded guilty to assassinating King, then spent the rest of his life claiming he'd been the victim of a setup.
On this date
In 1917, the U.S. Senate voted 82-6 in favor of declaring war against Germany (the House followed suit two days later by a vote of 373-50).
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. forces liberated the Nazi concentration camp Ohrdruf in Germany. Hungary was liberated as Soviet forces cleared out remaining German troops.
In 1975, Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, N.M.
In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger roared into orbit on its maiden voyage. (It was destroyed in the disaster of January 1986.)
Ten years ago
A U.S.-Russian space team sent Easter greetings down to Earth after their Soyuz spacecraft docked flawlessly at the International Space Station.
Five years ago
More than 300 enslaved migrant fishermen, mostly from Myanmar, were brought to freedom by an Indonesia delegation following a dramatic rescue from a remote island that was the result of an Associated Press investigation.
One year ago
Cardi B. received 21 nominations for the Billboard Music Awards; Drake and Post Malone were close behind with 17 nominations each.
Today's birthdays
Recording executive Clive Davis, 88.
Actor Craig T. Nelson, 76.
Actress Christine Lahti, 70.
Country singer Steve Gatlin of The Gatlin Brothers, 69.
Writer-producer David E. Kelley, 64.
Actor Robert Downey Jr., 55.
Actress Nancy McKeon, 54.
Magician David Blaine, 47.
Actress Aliyah Royale, 20.