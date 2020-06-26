Today is Saturday, June 27, the 179th day of 2020. There are 187 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On June 27, 1991, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first black jurist to sit on the nation’s highest court, announced his retirement. (His departure led to the contentious nomination of Clarence Thomas to succeed him.)
On this date
In 1846, New York and Boston were linked by telegraph wires.
In 1880, author-lecturer Helen Keller, who lived most of her life without sight or hearing, was born in Tuscumbia, Ala.
In 1957, Hurricane Audrey slammed into coastal Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm; the official death toll from the storm was placed at 390, although a variety of state, federal and local sources have estimated the number of fatalities at between 400 and 600.
Ten years ago
Wary of slamming on the stimulus brakes too quickly but shaken by the European debt crisis, world leaders meeting in Canada pledged to reduce government deficits in richer countries in half by 2013, with wiggle room to meet the goal.
Five years ago
The Episcopal Church elected its first African-American presiding bishop, choosing Bishop Michael Curry of North Carolina during the denomination’s national assembly in Salt Lake City.
One year ago
The Supreme Court refused to let the Trump administration add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. The high court also ruled that federal courts have no role to play in challenges to the drawing of electoral districts for partisan purposes.
Today’s birthdays
Fashion designer Vera Wang, 71.
Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams, 54.
Actor Tobey Maguire, 45.
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, 36.
R&B singer H.E.R., 23.
Actor Chandler Riggs, 21.