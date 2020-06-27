Today is Sunday, June 28, the 180th day of 2020. There are 186 days left in the year.
Today’s highlights in history
On June 28, 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was signed in France, ending the First World War.
On this date
In 1838, Britain’s Queen Victoria was crowned in Westminster Abbey.
In 1914, Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife, Sophie, were shot to death in Sarajevo by Serb nationalist Gavrilo Princip — an act which sparked World War I.
In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which moved commemorations for Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day and Veterans Day to Monday, creating three-day holiday weekends beginning in 1971.
In 2013, the four plaintiffs in the U.S. Supreme Court case that overturned California’s same-sex marriage ban tied the knot, just hours after a federal appeals court freed gay couples to obtain marriage licenses in the state for the first time in 4½ years.
Ten years ago
Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., the longest-serving senator in the nation’s history, died in Falls Church, Va., at 92.
Five years ago
After 18 straight successful launches, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket broke apart minutes after soaring away from Cape Canaveral, Fla., while carrying supplies for the International Space Station.
One year ago
Avowed white supremacist James Alex Fields, who deliberately drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., killing a young woman and injuring dozens, apologized to his victims before being sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crime charges.
Today’s birthdays
Comedian-movie director Mel Brooks, 94.
Actor Bruce Davison, 74.
Actress Kathy Bates, 72.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway, 60.
Actor John Cusack, 54.
Entrepreneur Elon Musk, 49.
Country singer Kellie Pickler, 34.