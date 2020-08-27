Today is Friday, Aug. 28, the 241st day of 2020. There are 125 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On Aug. 28, 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
On this date
In 1917, 10 suffragists demanding that President Woodrow Wilson support a constitutional amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote were arrested as they picketed outside the White House.
In 1944, during World War II, German forces in Toulon and Marseille, France, surrendered to Allied troops.
In 1968, police and anti-war demonstrators clashed in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominated Hubert H. Humphrey for president.
In 1996, the troubled 15-year marriage of Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially ended with the issuing of a divorce decree.
In 2009, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office announced that Michael Jackson’s death was a homicide caused primarily by the powerful anesthetic propofol and another sedative, lorazepam.
In 2013, a military jury sentenced Maj. Nidal Hasan to death for a 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood that claimed 13 lives.
In 2017, floodwaters reached the rooflines of single-story homes as Hurricane Harvey poured rain on the Houston area for a fourth consecutive day; thousands of people had been rescued from the flooding.
Ten years ago
Conservative commentator Glenn Beck and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin headlined a “Restoring Honor” rally attended by tens of thousands in Washington.
Five years ago
President Barack Obama compared tensions between the U.S. and Israel over the Iranian nuclear deal to a family feud, and said in a webcast with Jewish Americans that he expected quick improvements in ties between the longtime allies once the accord was implemented.
One year ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson maneuvered to give his political opponents less time to block a chaotic no-deal Brexit, winning Queen Elizabeth’s approval to suspend Parliament. (Britain’s highest court later ruled that Johnson broke the law by suspending Parliament.)
Today’s birthdays
Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella, 77.
Actor Barbara Bach, 74.
Actor Daniel Stern, 63.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton, 62.
Country singer Shania Twain, 55.
Actor Jack Black, 51.
Actor Jason Priestley, 51.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans, 49.
Country singer Jake Owen, 39.
Country singer LeAnn Rimes, 38.
Country-pop singer Cassadee Pope, 31.
Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA “Honey Boo Boo,” 15.