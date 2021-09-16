Today is Thursday, Sept. 16, the 259th day of 2021. There are 106 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlights in History
On Sept. 16, 1974, President Gerald R. Ford announced a conditional amnesty program for Vietnam war deserters and draft-evaders.
On this date
In 1630, the Massachusetts village of Shawmut changed its name to Boston.
In 1810, Mexico began its revolt against Spanish rule.
In 1908, General Motors was founded in Flint, Michigan, by William C. Durant.
In 1982, the massacre of between 1,200 and 1,400 Palestinian men, women and children at the hands of Israeli-allied Christian Phalange militiamen began in west Beirut’s Sabra and Shatila refugee camps.
In 2001, President George W. Bush, speaking on the South Lawn of the White House, said there was “no question” Osama bin Laden and his followers were the prime suspects in the Sept. 11 attacks; Bush pledged the government would “find them, get them running and hunt them down.”
In 2007, contractors for the U.S. security firm Blackwater USA guarding a U.S. State Department convoy in Baghdad opened fire on civilian vehicles, mistakenly believing they were under attack; 14 Iraqis died.
In 2012, in appearances on Sunday news shows, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, said there was no evidence that the attack on the U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, was premeditated. But Libya’s interim president, Mohammed el-Megarif, told CBS he had no doubt attackers spent months planning the assault and purposely chose the date, September 11.
In 2013, Aaron Alexis, a former U.S. Navy reservist, went on a shooting rampage inside the Washington Navy Yard, killing 12 people before being shot dead by police.
Ten years ago
President Barack Obama signed into law a major overhaul of the nation’s patent system to ease the way for inventors to bring their products to market.
Five years ago
After five years of promoting a false conspiracy theory about Barack Obama’s birthplace, Republican Donald Trump abruptly reversed course, acknowledging that the president was born in America, but then claiming the “birther movement” was begun by his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. (While the question of Obama’s birthplace was raised by some backers of Clinton’s primary campaign against Obama eight years earlier, Clinton had long denounced it as a “racist lie.”)
One year ago
College football’s Big Ten conference reversed its plan to push fall sports to spring because of the pandemic, and said it would open its football season in late October; the about-face came after sharp pressure from coaches, players, parents and President Donald Trump.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Janis Paige, 99.
Actor George Chakiris, 89.
Actor Linda Miller, 79.
Actor Susan Ruttan, 73.
Actor Ed Begley Jr., 72.
Actor Mickey Rourke, 69.
Baseball Hall of Famer Robin Yount, 66.
Comedian Molly Shannon, 57.