Today is Monday, Sept. 28, the 272nd day of 2020. There are 94 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On Sept. 28, 1928, Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first effective antibiotic.
On this date
In 1066, William the Conqueror invaded England to claim the English throne.
In 1781, American forces in the Revolutionary War, backed by a French fleet, began their successful siege of Yorktown, Virginia.
In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation voted to send the just-completed Constitution of the United States to state legislatures for their approval.
In 1850, flogging was abolished as a form of punishment in the U.S. Navy.
In 1892, the first nighttime football game took place in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, as teams from Mansfield State Normal and Wyoming Seminary played under electric lights to a scoreless tie.
In 1920, eight members of the Chicago White Sox were indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. (All were acquitted at trial, but all eight were banned from the game for life.)
In 1962, a federal appeals court found Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett in civil contempt for blocking the admission of James Meredith, a Black student, to the University of Mississippi. (Federal marshals escorted Meredith onto the campus two days later.)
In 1964, comedian Harpo Marx, 75, died in Los Angeles.
In 1976, Muhammad Ali kept his world heavyweight boxing championship with a close 15-round decision over Ken Norton at New York’s Yankee Stadium.
Ten years ago
Kim Jong Un, the youngest son of North Korean President Kim Jong Il, was selected for his first leadership post in the ruling Workers Party, putting him well on the path to succeed his father.
Five years ago
President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting at the United Nations, agreed to discuss a political transition in Syria but remained at odds about what that would mean for Syria leader Bashar Assad’s future.
One year ago
A massive pro-democracy rally in downtown Hong Kong ended early and violently, with police firing tear gas and a water cannon after protesters threw bricks and Molotov cocktails at government buildings.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Brigitte Bardot is 86.
Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 56.
Actor Mira Sorvino is 53.
TV personality/singer Moon Zappa is 53.
Actor-model Carre Otis is 52.
Actor Naomi Watts is 52.
Singer/songwriter A.J. Croce is 49.
Country singer Mandy Barnett is 45.
Rapper Young Jeezy is 43.
World Golf Hall of Famer Se Ri Pak is 43.
Actor Melissa Claire Egan is 39.
Actor Jerrika Hinton is 39.
Pop-rock singer St. Vincent is 38.
Comedian/actor Phoebe Robinson is 36.
Actor Hilary Duff is 33.
Actor Keir Gilchrist is 28.