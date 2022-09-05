Today is Monday, Sept. 5, the 248th day of 2022. There are 117 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History
On Sept. 5, 1774, the first Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia.
On this date
In 1698, Russia’s Peter the Great imposed a tax on beards.
In 1864, voters in Louisiana approved a new state constitution abolishing slavery.
In 1939, four days after war had broken out in Europe, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation declaring U.S. neutrality in the conflict.
In 1960, at the Rome Olympics, American boxer Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali) defeated Zbigniew Pietrzykowski of Poland to win the light-heavyweight gold medal; Wilma Rudolph of the United States won the second of her three gold medals with the 200-meter sprint.
In 1972, the Palestinian group Black September attacked the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Games, killing 11 Israelis and a police officer. German forces killed five of the gunmen.
In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford escaped an attempt on his life by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson, in Sacramento, California.
In 1986, four hijackers who had seized a Pan Am jumbo jet on the ground in Karachi, Pakistan, opened fire when the lights inside the plane failed; a total of 20 people were killed before Pakistani commandos stormed the jetliner.
In 1997, Mother Teresa died in Calcutta, India, at age 87.
In 2016, Hugh O’Brian, the actor who shot to fame as Sheriff Wyatt Earp in what was hailed as television’s first adult Western, died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 91.
Ten years ago
In an impassioned speech that rocked the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, former President Bill Clinton proclaimed, “I know we’re coming back” from the worst economic mess in generations, and he appealed to hard-pressed Americans to stick with Barack Obama for a second term in the White House; in a roll call that lasted past midnight, Obama was officially nominated.
Five years ago
President Donald Trump announced that he was phasing out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program protecting young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally, but said he was giving Congress six months to come up with an alternative; he later tweeted that if Congress couldn’t do so, he would “revisit” the issue.
One year ago
A gunman massacred four members of a Florida family, including a baby boy, at their home; prosecutors said Bryan Riley, a 33-year-old former Marine, was under the delusion that the victims were child sex traffickers. (Riley faces charges including murder and attempted murder.)
Today’s Birthdays
Comedian-actor Bob Newhart, 93.
Actor-singer Carol Lawrence, 90.
Actor William Devane, 83.
Actor George Lazenby, 83.
Actor Raquel Welch, 82.
Actor Michael Keaton, 71.
Actor Kristian Alfonso, 59.