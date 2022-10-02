Today in History

Today is Monday, Oct. 3, the 276th day of 2022. There are 89 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On Oct. 3, 1995, the jury in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles found the former football star not guilty of the 1994 slayings of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman. (Simpson was later found liable for damages in a civil trial).
On this date
In 1941, Adolf Hitler declared in a speech in Berlin that Russia had been “broken” and would “never rise again.”
In 1951, the New York Giants captured the National League pennant by a score of 5-4 as Bobby Thomson hit a three-run homer off Ralph Branca of the Brooklyn Dodgers in the “shot heard ‘round the world.”
In 1974, Frank Robinson was named Major League Baseball’s first Black manager as he was placed in charge of the Cleveland Indians.
In 1990, West Germany and East Germany ended 45 years of postwar division, declaring the creation of a reunified country.
In 2003, a tiger attacked magician Roy Horn of duo “Siegfried & Roy” during a performance in Las Vegas, leaving the superstar illusionist in critical condition on his 59th birthday.
In 2011, an Italian appeals court freed Amanda Knox of Seattle after four years in prison, tossing murder convictions against Knox and an ex-boyfriend in the stabbing of their British roommate, Meredith Kercher.
Ten years ago
An aggressive Mitt Romney sparred with President Barack Obama on the economy and domestic issues in their first campaign debate.
Five years ago
President Donald Trump, visiting Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, congratulated the U.S. island territory for escaping the higher death toll of what he called “a real catastrophe like Katrina.”
One year ago
An EgyptAir jet landed in Tel Aviv in Israel, making the first official direct flight by the Egyptian carrier since the two countries signed a 1979 peace treaty.