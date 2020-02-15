Today is Sunday, Feb. 16, the 47th day of 2020. There are 319 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
On Feb. 16, 2001, the United States and Britain staged air strikes against radar stations and air defense command centers in Iraq.
On this date
In 1868, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was organized in New York City.
In 1945, American troops landed on the island of Corregidor in the Philippines during World War II.
In 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba after the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.
In 1961, the United States launched the Explorer 9 satellite.
In 1988, seven people were shot to death during an office rampage in Sunnyvale, Calif. (The gunman is on death row.)
In 1996, 11 people were killed in a fiery collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a Maryland commuter train in Silver Spring, Md.
In 1998, a China Airlines Airbus A300 trying to land in fog near Taipei, Taiwan, crashed, killing all 196 people on board, plus seven on the ground.
In 2005, the NHL canceled what was left of its decimated schedule after a round of last-gasp negotiations failed to resolve differences over a salary cap.
Ten years ago
Officials reported the capture of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Afghan Taliban’s No. 2 commander, by a joint CIA and Pakistani team.
Five years ago
Egyptian warplanes struck Islamic State targets in Libya, hours after the extremist group released a grisly video showing the beheading of Egyptian Coptic Christians it had held hostage for weeks.
One year ago
The Vatican announced that former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who served as archbishop of Washington, D.C., had been found guilty by the Vatican of sex abuse and had been defrocked.
Today’s birthdays
Jazz/pop singer-actress Peggy King, 90.
Actor William Katt, 69.
Actor LeVar Burton, 63.
Actor-rapper Ice-T, 62.
International Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe, 61.
Rapper Lupe Fiasco, 38.