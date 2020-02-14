Today is Saturday, Feb. 15, the 46th day of 2020. There are 320 days left in the year.
Today's highlight in history
On Feb. 15, 1898, the U.S. battleship Maine mysteriously blew up in Havana Harbor, killing more than 260 crew members and bringing the U.S. closer to war with Spain.
On this date
In 1564, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei was born in Pisa.
In 1879, President Rutherford B. Hayes signed a bill allowing female attorneys to argue cases before the Supreme Court.
In 1961, 73 people, including an 18-member U.S. figure skating team en route to the World Championships in Czechoslovakia, were killed in the crash of a Sabena Airlines Boeing 707 in Belgium.
In 1992, a Milwaukee jury found that Jeffrey Dahmer was sane when he killed and mutilated 15 men and boys. (Dahmer was beaten to death in prison in 1994.)
In 2004, Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the Daytona 500 on the same track where his father was killed three years earlier.
In 2006, Vice President Dick Cheney accepted blame for accidentally shooting a hunting companion, calling it "one of the worst days of my life."
In 2018, the last of the bodies of the 17 victims of a school shooting in Florida were removed from the building after authorities analyzed the crime scene; 13 wounded survivors were still hospitalized.
Ten years ago
At the Vancouver Winter Olympics, American Seth Wescott defended his Olympic title by winning the gold medal in men's snowboardcross.
Five years ago
A video purporting to show the mass beheading of Egyptian Coptic Christian hostages was released by militants in Libya affiliated with the Islamic State group.
One year ago
Gary Martin, a 15-year employee who was being fired from a Chicago area manufacturing company, opened fire on co-workers, killing five of them and wounding five police officers before he was killed by police.
Today's birthdays
Actress Claire Bloom, 89.
Actress Jane Seymour, 69.
"Simpsons" creator Matt Groening, 66.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green, 60.
Blues-rock musician Gary Clark Jr., 36.
Actress Amber Riley, 34.
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, 25.
Actor Zach Gordon, 22.