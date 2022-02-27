EAU CLAIRE — Residents remain steadfast in seeking better compensation and protection as part of Seven Mile Creek Landfill local control negotiations.
An attorney representing the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood Association sent a letter to the Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee on Dec. 16, 2021 requesting annual sociological payments and a simpler property value protection plan more favorable to residents.
“Overall, the plan is very advantageous to GFL,” attorney Christa Westerberg wrote. “Considering that the primary beneficiary of the property value protection plan is the property owners, the committee should ensure the property owners are supportive of it.”
The neighborhood association is a group of about 100 residents who live near the landfill and are most impacted by its negative effects. Roxanne Backowski is one of them. Backowski said everyone she has spoken to in the neighborhood association would opt out of the proposed property protection plan because it is too complex.
Kathy Campbell, a new landfill siting committee member and neighborhood association member, said people opting out of the property protection plan could result in homes being sold below fair market value.
“This landfill, while we understand it’s necessary, we also understand it’s necessary to control it for the integrity of our community,” Campbell said. “The way to control it is to have fair compensation for those impacted … and fair property value protection so we can maintain the size and the value of our neighborhood.”
Remaining apart
Annual payments and property value protection continue to be the most substantive sticking points between the Landfill Siting Committee and GFL Environmental, the landfill owner since 2020.
“We still remain very far apart on the scope of impact payments and property value protection,” GFL attorney Timm Speerschneider wrote in a Feb. 4 letter to the siting committee.
Currently, homeowners near the landfill do not receive annual payments or property value protection. Annual payments compensate residents for detrimental impacts caused by living near a landfill like noise, odor and litter. Property value protection, also referred to as property value guarantees, ensures that homeowners receive fair market value in a sale.
GFL is proposing to expand the landfill’s size from 10.56 million to 14.64 million cubic yards over the course of six years. However, expansion cannot begin until local control negotiations with the Landfill Siting Committee are settled. Negotiations began in 2019.
The Landfill Siting Committee’s most recent meeting occurred last October. Since then, attorneys from GFL and the siting committee have traded offers.
In the siting committee’s latest offer on Jan. 22, about 80 properties within three-fourths of a mile of the landfill would be eligible to receive property value protection. GFL preliminarily agreed to about 20 properties being eligible to receive protection.
“We believe the scope needs to be confined to those property owners who acquired their property prior to 2005,” Speerschneider wrote.
According to its letter, the neighborhood association wants property value protection within one mile of the landfill “for all residential, vacant and agricultural land,” which would make more than 100 properties eligible.
“Let's just keep it at one mile, because then we’re not picking and choosing and neighbors aren’t (being pitted) against each other,” Backowski said.
The neighborhood association also believes language in the siting committee’s offer noting that property value protection would apply a certain distance from the landfill’s “active fill site” should be changed to “landfill boundaries” so more properties are eligible.
The neighborhood association sent its letter to the siting committee in December because it “has been frustrated by its inability to receive timely information about matters of great importance like the property value protection plan, and to provide timely input,” Westerberg wrote.
Anders Helquist, attorney for the landfill siting committee, noted in his Jan. 22 letter to GFL that the committee is taking the neighborhood association’s requests into account.
“The committee has heard from residents regarding additional concerns with the language, and the committee may seek to address those concerns on terms which differ from the terms originally proposed,” Helquist wrote.
The committee is now waiting on a counteroffer from GFL regarding property protection plan language.
‘None of us want to sell our homes to GFL’
In addition to the number of eligible properties, the neighborhood association took issue with several siting committee proposals in the property value protection plan. None of the proposals are finalized yet.
The siting committee’s latest proposal grants GFL the right of first refusal. That means GFL can match an offer from a third party to buy a house or pay the difference between fair market value and a third-party offer.
“GFL cannot force a sale or get a first chance to purchase, but it would get to review the offer and have a chance to promptly decide if it would rather purchase than pay the difference in value,” Stephen Nick, siting committee chairman, wrote in an email.
The neighborhood association requested that the right of first refusal be removed, arguing that the provision will result in less interest from potential homebuyers.
“No one will make an offer if GFL can swoop in at any time and purchase the property,” Westerberg wrote.
Campbell, who lives about a half-mile from the landfill, fears that houses bought by GFL would remain empty, which could result in neighborhood blight.
“None of us want to sell our homes to GFL,” Campbell said. “We don’t want their facility to shadow and devalue our community any more than it has.”
The neighborhood association requested that the guaranteed sale period be reduced from 270 to 180 days to shorten the selling process. The guaranteed sale period is the number of days a home must be on the market “before GFL would be required to buy it at the appraised (fair market) value,” Nick wrote in an email. Homeowners could still sell to any buyer at any price before the guaranteed sale period ends.
The neighborhood association also requested that the committee remove a provision where homeowners would reduce a home’s sale price by “10% every 120 days until a bona fide offer to purchase is secured or (GFL) purchases the property.”
The neighborhood association supports some aspects of the committee’s offer, including eliminating the cap of three properties per year that can receive property value protection and the deed restriction limiting GFL from expanding landfill operations if it buys a property.
Peace of mind
Jessica Janssen, Seymour Town Board chairwoman and siting committee member, said the neighborhood association’s letter provided helpful clarifications and that neighbors have consistently voiced their concerns.
For Backowski, who lives about a mile from the landfill, the main concern is receiving fair market value in a home sale. As proposed, she and her husband would not be eligible to receive property value protection or annual payments.
Backowski has a stake in the process but is also concerned for her neighbors.
“I’m not doing this just specifically for myself or my husband,” Backowski said. “I believe that people within (one mile of) the landfill should be compensated.”
Backowski said property value protection would provide assurance regarding an eventual sale, since she and her husband do not plan to stay in the area for the rest of their lives.
“It would give us some peace of mind as homeowners that we could sell our property and get fair market value,” Backowski said. “We are constantly thinking about the resale value of our house and our property … I think this concern is heightened for people who are even closer to the landfill.”
Annual payments, tonnage fees
In its Jan. 22 offer, the Landfill Siting Committee changed its annual payment offer to $1,500 per year with 2.2% annual increases for about 80 homeowners living within three-fourths of a mile from the landfill. Previously, the committee offered $1,500 per year with annual increases tied to the Consumer Price Index. GFL’s latest offer was $1,500 per year with 1.5% annual increases for about 60 homeowners.
The neighborhood association previously proposed $3,500 annually for homeowners within a half-mile of the landfill and $2,000 for those between a half-mile and one mile of the landfill.
Three of the five Wisconsin landfills owned by GFL provide annual payments and property value protection to nearby homeowners. At all three landfills, GFL continued existing compensation measures when it took over operations in 2020. All three agreements have annual payments higher than the siting committee’s proposed $1,500 per year.
Backowski questioned why the committee’s proposal was relatively low.
“When we see these numbers being so low compared to other landfills, it’s like, ‘What’s the deal? What’s the priority of this committee?’” Backowski said.
The siting committee also decreased its tonnage fee offer from $2.35 to $2.25 per ton. GFL upped its offer from $1.95 to $2.00 per ton. The current level is about $1.75 per ton. Tonnage fees help pay for effects like wear and tear caused by garbage trucks on county roads.
Next steps
In his Feb. 4 letter, GFL attorney Speerschneider asked for an in-person meeting between GFL and the siting committee to discuss which properties would be eligible for compensation and protection.
“The level of detail required to reach agreement on these issues requires a face-to-face discussion where maps and parcels can be looked at and openly discussed.” Speerschneider wrote.
Nick said a meeting with GFL has not been set. The siting committee is scheduling its next regular meeting, likely for March.
Meanwhile, neighborhood association members will continue pushing for compensation and protection.