EAU CLAIRE — David and Alicia Carlson met at a gym. Fitness plays a key role in each of their lives. It eventually led to marriage in 2018 and to a business partnership this year.
C.C. We Adapt offers peer support mentorship for Wisconsin residents, and it uses exercise to build connections and healthy habits.
“We really believe that through physical activity, so many different things can be achieved,” Alicia said.
We Adapt providers mainly work with youth in Comprehensive Community Services, a voluntary program run by counties for people dealing with mental health and substance use challenges.
The idea for We Adapt was spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and country’s racial reckoning. David worked for a company as a peer support specialist for two years but felt limited. The murder of George Floyd in May 2020 and subsequent protests made David realize running a peer support business was the best way for him to assist area youth, especially youth of color.
“I needed to create something that would cover these gaps that I’m seeing,” he said. “A lot of the kids I worked with ... had nobody around them that could relate or that could empathize with what they were going through.”
Early growth
David understands feeling like an outsider. He was adopted by his grandparents as a high schooler and moved from the Twin Cities to Rice Lake, where he was often the sole Black person in class.
David’s journey to peer support includes childhood trauma, juvenile incarceration, seven years of military service, post-traumatic stress disorder and nearly five years of adult incarceration. Some people enrolled in CCS also deal with trauma and incarceration. Because of his experiences, David felt he was “uniquely situated” to mentor them.
It appears to be going well so far. The first We Adapt contract began in March, and the business has grown since then. It now has a dozen providers and works with more than 50 participants in 10 western Wisconsin counties.
Alicia attributed that demand to the company’s all-encompassing offerings.
“We really want to integrate lifestyle changes, and I think that’s a missing piece in peer support mentorship,” she said.
Potential expansion
Founding We Adapt was nerve-wracking, time-consuming and a huge accomplishment for the Carlsons. As a couple with two young children operating a business, it can be tough to find balance.
“Making sure that you’re wearing the hats in the environment that you’re in has been challenging,” Alicia said.
David works as a peer mentor, while Alicia handles company paperwork. She has also nearly completed a master’s degree in organizational wellness, which will soon become a larger part of the company.
The Carlsons hope to expand services throughout Wisconsin, particularly with military veterans and formerly incarcerated people.
“These two demographics hold the answers to uplifting individuals trapped in mental health challenges and addiction,” David wrote in an email.
‘I know what it takes’
The business is built on lived experience, which is the idea that mentors with firsthand knowledge of participants’ challenges can offer the best support. We Adapt intentionally hires people many businesses overlook.
“Just because you have a (criminal) background doesn’t mean that all doors should be closed,” Alicia said. “We want to hear your background. That actually is intriguing to us, instead of some places where they see a rap sheet and that’s an automatic no. We welcome that.”
Chom Her, We Adapt senior consultant, is one person to whom the business opened its doors. He started working there in July but has known David for several years. They connected at a gym while incarcerated and showed each other exercises. That formed a strong bond, and they remained friends before becoming coworkers.
Brianna Traut, We Adapt senior consultant, joined the company in July. Substance abuse consumed Traut’s life for a decade and led to incarceration. That allows her to have patience with and relate to participants.
“I’m not someone coming at them from behind a desk or with a textbook,” Traut said. “I know exactly what it feels like to be in a lot of their positions, and I know what it takes to get out of it, and I know that change is possible.”
Traut and Alicia are sisters. When Traut began recovery more than three years ago, she felt ashamed. Alicia and David’s loving care was vital.
“I didn’t have a lot of people that understood me,” Traut said. “Knowing, ‘OK, these are my people, this is who I’m going to stick with, and I don’t feel judged and I do feel understood’ — that helped tremendously.”
‘This is what made me’
Traut is no longer ashamed of her actions because they positioned her to help others.
“I wouldn’t be who I am today without the experiences that I’ve gone through,” Traut said. “I feel like it’s made me a better person, a stronger person.”
Chom, who dealt with substance abuse, agreed.
“I would never say that I would go back and change a thing, because this is what made me,” he said.
We Adapt peer supporters aim to be open-minded and understanding.
“Who am I to judge?” said Thomas Sampson, We Adapt consultant. “We’ve all been there, and I don't know how long it’s going to take, but we’re going to work on it together and we’re going to get you through it.”
Sampson began at We Adapt in June and has worked with youth through his Menomonie CrossFit gym for several years. David and Sampson also met while incarcerated. They often worked out together, and David introduced Sampson to CrossFit.
Sampson dealt with substance abuse that led to his incarceration. When he was released, Sampson worked at a gym before opening his own place.
“I found something (in CrossFit) I was truly passionate about that really, really helped me through some darker times,” Sampson said. “Coming out and being able to share that with other people is pretty cool.”
Collaborative process
We Adapt contracts with county Department of Human Services operations, which oversee CCS programs. Services provided under the contracts are paid for by Medicaid.
According to David, the framework for peer support is connecting, exploring, supporting and planning. Peer support specialists help participants become better versions of themselves by reaching agreed-upon goals. A peer supporter is part of a team that determines if participants can graduate from CCS.
We Adapt is also developing an internship so connections can continue after CCS. Instead of feeling alone, participants can build a sense of community, which will be beneficial for the rest of their lives.
“You need to be weaned off the supports that you have while you develop new, more organic supports in the community,” David said.
Peer supporters work with participants for six months to several years. They fill out progress reports after each meeting but do not impose deadlines.
“Say in six months (a program) doesn’t work, what’s to the benefit of society?” David said. “Quit on the person, or do we continue? Do we remain patient? Do we remain understanding until they get it?”
We Adapt providers said it can be challenging to see participants falter, but struggle is an inevitable part of progress.
“They’re on their own timeline,” Traut said. “It’s their own journey, and I meet them where they’re at.”
Connecting, building confidence
Initial meetings usually entail peer supporters sharing their stories to try to connect with participants.
A turning point in David’s story occurred when he was at a juvenile facility. In one of his programs, a gym coach guided David and others through exercises, speaking to them as equals.
“It sparked a value for conditioning and strength for me but then also opened my eyes to what mentorship was,” David said.
Peer supporters also do activities to build participants’ confidence such as hiking, canoeing and yoga. Like the gym coach altering David’s perspective, confidence can change a participant’s sense of self.
“Trauma causes you to be insecure, trauma causes you to believe you’re worthless," David said. “Confidence needs to be one of the first things that’s built in a person.”
David believes peer support can improve society in the long run. If formerly incarcerated people are better equipped to healthily express themselves and serve others, communities can grow.
“It is for everybody’s benefit if individuals get out of the cycle of recidivism,” he said. “Regardless of how a person feels about a crime somebody commits or actions somebody takes or addiction somebody has, the ultimate objective is for this person to be of value to others.”
While incarcerated, David worked out twice per day. Like Alicia, he understands the potential that physical activity has for helping people achieve goals.
“That structure that I imposed on myself while incarcerated followed me to the outside, and that’s why I was successful,” David said. “Learning that process first, learning a routine to put that process in place, and then being consistent in it will work for 99% of the challenges you’re facing.”