EAU CLAIRE — Colleen Bates was shocked when she heard her name last Monday.
Bates was at the Wisconsin Counties Association annual conference, and the recipients of the 2021 “Friend in County Government” award, the highest honor given by the WCA, were being announced. When the presenter read her name, Bates said she was “caught completely off-guard.”
“I had no idea that it was coming,” Bates said. “I’m always pleased to see public service recognized, but for some odd reason I have never really thought that applied in any way to me.”
Bates may not think of herself in that way, but her record speaks for itself. She has spent nearly four decades as an Eau Claire County Board supervisor and has worked on several state initiatives over the years.
Bates is currently the first vice-chair of the County Board. She is the chairwoman of the Department of Human Services Board and a member of the county’s Administration Committee, among others.
Bates has served on the WCA Board of Directors for many years and currently serves as secretary-treasurer. In addition, she is the president of the Wisconsin Extension Association and serves on the UW Extension Board of Visitors. Bates is also a member of the WCA Health and Human Services Steering Committee, which she chaired for many years.
Bates was one of two recipients of the “Friend in County Government” award, which acknowledges “longtime work and dedication to Wisconsin’s 72 counties,” according to a WCA news release. Calumet County Board Chair Alice Connors was also honored.
“We are so incredibly proud to honor the tireless work of these two extraordinary individuals,” said WCA Executive Director Mark O’Connell in the news release. “Alice and Colleen have been local leaders and statewide advocates for all those that county government serves. Their passion, dedication and commitment to our state will be felt for generations to come and we are thrilled to present them with this award.”
Bates said collaborating to achieve common goals is the most rewarding aspect of her work as an elected official.
“I’ve met some absolutely wonderful people working in county government and just have the highest respect for many of them,” Bates said. “This isn’t about me; it’s about them. It’s about how people work together to get things done. Nobody does anything alone.”
Bates was initially hesitant to campaign for County Board in the early 1980s, but after the urging of a supervisor and friends, she decided to run. Thirty-eight years later, she remains a supervisor.
Bates didn’t expect to be involved in county government this long. However, whenever the next election came around, there was always something she felt needed finishing.
“What really made the difference was realizing the number of things you still felt were left undone,” Bates said. “Did I think I would be here 38 years later? My heavens, no.”
Bates expressed pride in several county programs she worked on over the years, including the development of a treatment court. When Bates was first elected, there were only a few women on the County Board. Now, women account for 16 of 29 seats on the board, a progression that Bates is happy to see.
The overarching mission of Bates’ work is creating better communities by building consensus.
“How do we look at what the issues are in our community and address them as a community?” Bates said. “It takes everyone to solve problems.”
In the Chippewa Valley, Bates said community is vital for solving issues and for providing a sense of belonging.
“When a community is friendly, when a community is welcoming, it (makes) a huge difference,” Bates said. “Everyone, regardless of where they come from, who they are, should have that sense, should feel they are welcome.”
Bates has thoroughly enjoyed her county work in a community she holds dear.
“I really think it’s a great place to live, so it really has been an honor to serve,” Bates said.
After nearly 40 years, Bates is unsure if she will run for reelection next year, so her time on the County Board may be nearing an end. No matter when that end arrives, though, Bates has made a lasting difference in the community.