Ashland High School e-sports team captain Elijah Barrieau plays Over Watch with teammates. It’s one of the three primary games in which the AHS team competes against other schools from across the Midwest. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
Ashland High School’s e-sports team was riding high in the spring of in 2019. Led by Coach James Wucherer, its roster was stacked with keen gamers, especially those playing Rocket League, a rocket-car-powered soccer game in which teams compete online.
Ashland was doing so well that it ranked in the top five out of 200 teams from about two dozen schools in the central time zone.
The pandemic put an end to that, leaving Wucherer with almost no players and no feasible way of competing. But Ashland now is back with a larger team — about 25 students — competing in more sports than ever before.
E-sports in schools are organized and arranged just like any other sport, with students competing to make the team and then be named top athletes, similar to varsity football players. Though the contests are all digital, coaches say team members develop many of the same cooperation, teamwork and social skills as their counterparts who play games with balls, pucks, bats or parallel bars.
Senior Owyn Gomez is one of the team’s foundational members, having competed since freshman year. His gear includes a headset to communicate with teammates and a laser mouse, rather than shoulder pads or a helmet.
He wasn’t sure what game to focus on at first — he enjoyed Rocket League, but the team already was stacked with top-tier players.
So he turned his expertise to League of Legends, a game in which heroes defend territories against attacking teams of other students.
Although there’s lots of strategy involved the object is simple: defeat the enemy and don’t die. And if you think a high school football game draws a big crowd, consider this: A 2020 League of Legends championship finals game had 44 million viewers watching, all at the same time. Wucherer said Ashland’s teams are working on their own plan to stream competitions online, so fans can follow their efforts.
But esports aren’t just fun and games. Sharing a team with people as nuts about video games as he is has helped Gomez hone his skills.
As in football or basketball, it takes practice to get better at video games.
“You are always improving your skills. You do your basic drills, whether it’s a fighting game, or more strategic games. You can practice those key important elements of each game,” Wucherer said.
After each competition, players can watch recordings of their play to learn from their mistakes.
“We can go, ‘Alright, here’s where you went wrong up and this is something you need to work on,’” Wucherer said. “One opponent liked to spam the same kind of attack again and again and it seemed to work on our players. So I took the captain of that team and said, ‘Now, you’re going to teach them how to beat that.’”
Being on the e-sports teams — Ashland students also compete in Super Smash Bros., a combat game in which contestant try to knock one another off a stage, and Overwatch, a first-person shooting game — helps players develop skills that will benefit them beyond school. Being able to clearly communicate with each other while under the stress of competition is vital to victory, and it will be important after graduation, Wucherer said.
Some students have also stepped up to become leaders.
Elijah Barrieau, captain on a team of Overwatch players, originally joined to have fun playing video games, but he soon realized that he also has leadership skills that he intends to use elsewhere in life.
“I didn’t think that about by myself before. I’m not the main guy. I’m helping everyone else,” he said. “Instead of pulling them from above, I lead them from behind.”
As the leader, his attitude going into a competition affects everyone.
“If I’m in a bad mood, everyone will be in a bad mood,” he said.
He’s confident those skills will help him after he graduates and moves into the workforce.