Ashland High School e-sports team captain Elijah Barrieau plays Over Watch with teammates. It’s one of the three primary games in which the AHS team competes against other schools from across the Midwest. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)

Ashland High School’s e-sports team was riding high in the spring of in 2019. Led by Coach James Wucherer, its roster was stacked with keen gamers, especially those playing Rocket League, a rocket-car-powered soccer game in which teams compete online.

Ashland was doing so well that it ranked in the top five out of 200 teams from about two dozen schools in the central time zone.

