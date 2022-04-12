EAU CLAIRE — Supervisor Stella Pagonis is challenging Supervisor Nick Smiar for Eau Claire County Board chairperson.
The 29 county supervisors will vote for chairperson during next Tuesday’s board meeting. Voting will occur after the swearing-in of 11 new supervisors who were elected earlier this month.
Smiar, who has served as chairman since 2018, noted the importance of the chairperson election.
“It determines not just leadership on the board; it determines the direction of the county,” Smiar said.
The chairperson, among other things, runs County Board meetings and appoints county committee members.
Any supervisor can be nominated for chairperson. So far, at least two are running for the board’s top spot.
Pagonis, who has been a supervisor for over 16 years, considered running in the past and is now doing so for the first time.
“This is not new for me; I’ve wanted to run for a while,” Pagonis said.
Pagonis is running because of what she deemed board discord and frustrating occurrences in recent years.
“It’s my sense that the board has become more divisive, more taking sides, and I don’t think it’s good for the community,” Pagonis said. “My decision (to run) has been an accumulation of events, but it also appears to me that county supervisors have been systematically removed from the proper oversight of county activities. Obviously we want managers to manage, but we have to oversee that management.”
Pagonis also believes county departments must act in a more thorough, deliberative manner when starting new programs and hiring additional employees.
“Rather than have knee-jerk implementation, I think we need to have better planning,” Pagonis said.
Pagonis, an attorney, said she knows how the local courthouse functions and has “a really good sense of just about everything that goes on in the county.”
With that knowledge, Pagonis believes she can work collaboratively and be “a unifying figure” for the board, pointing to her work with people holding different viewpoints. As chairwoman of the Finance and Budget Committee, Pagonis, who said she is “pretty liberal,” wanted some fiscally conservative supervisors on the committee.
“I don’t need everyone to agree with me,” Pagonis said. “I want a diverse point of view.”
Pagonis also wants more supervisor education so board members have a better sense of how to do their jobs.
Smiar agreed, saying it is important for supervisors to receive updates on areas like the county budget process and the function of each county committee.
Smiar has served on the board since 2010. He was elected chairman in 2018 and reelected in 2020.
Smiar is running for reelection because he believes the county is doing well and wants to continue to play an active role in its direction.
“I think there are some important things that are going on, positive things, that I would like to see through, and I believe that I have the skill and experience to do that,” Smiar said. “My opinion is the county is in very good shape at this point: financially, programmatically (and) in terms of personnel.”
Smiar also wants to be chairman to see through the ongoing Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office investigation of the county Department of Human Services and a proposal to rezone land and build a large subdivision in the town of Washington.
Smiar, a social worker, said most supervisors should be familiar with his leadership style.
“I take the job very, very seriously,” Smiar said. “Supervisors … know me, they know my work and they know the results of my work. I value transparency and integrity.”
Elections for the board’s first vice chair and second vice chair will be held immediately after the chairperson election next week. Neither Smiar nor Pagonis plan to run for first or second vice chair if they aren’t elected chairperson.