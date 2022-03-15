According to a Pepin County Sheriff’s Office statement released on Tuesday, an unidentified woman was located following a Friday report indicating that someone may be lost or in danger along County Road P between Durand and Arkansaw.
In response to the report, a Pepin County Deputy, K9 Jack and a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper were dispatched to the scene, where they located fresh tracks indicating that someone had gone into the woods where the report indicated, the statement said.
K9 Jack was deployed to search for the person. A short time later, a female in distress was located in a wooded area. The female was reportedly heading away from any populated areas or roads. According to the statement, she had little to no warm clothing with her when she was located.
A Pepin County Sheriff’s Office drone was then deployed and used to help navigate the victim and responders back to safety along the fastest and safest route. Once the woman was back on the road, she was medically assessed by Durand Ambulance Service.
According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office statement, the outside temperature when the victim was located was 5 degrees with a steady wind. It is unlikely the woman would have survived the night if she had not been located when she was, the statement noted.
The name of the victim and additional details are being intentionally withheld by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to protect the identity of those involved.