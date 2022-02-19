EAU CLAIRE — Proposals to expand and renovate the Eau Claire County Jail at a cost of more than $6 million might not qualify to be funded by federal COVID-19 aid, according to recent spending guidelines from the Department of the Treasury.
The Treasury guidelines state that any money Eau Claire County spends from the American Rescue Plan Act “must be related and reasonably proportional to a harm caused or exacerbated by the pandemic.”
“For example, constructing a new correctional facility would generally not be a proportional response to an increase in the rate of certain crimes or overall crime as most correctional facilities have historically accommodated fluctuations in occupancy,” the guidelines state.
That language could apply to a proposed construction of a fourth pod at the county jail. That pod would focus on people with mental health concerns, substance abuse challenges and community re-entry needs. It is estimated to cost $4.75 million to construct and $2.39 million per year to operate, according to an Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office proposal from September 2021.
The Treasury guidelines also state that “construction of new congregate facilities, which would generally be expected to involve expenditures greater than $1 million, would generally not be a proportional response to mitigate or prevent COVID-19, because such construction is generally expected to be more costly than alternative approaches or capital expenditures that may be equally or more effective in decreasing spread of the disease.”
That language could apply to the proposed remodeling of the county jail’s booking area, which is estimated to cost $1.46 million to construct and $500,000 per year to operate, according to the sheriff’s office. The remodeling would add 14 beds and create more room to house people undergoing quarantine as they enter the jail, a COVID-19 safety precaution.
Eau Claire County received $20.3 million in ARP money and has about $14.8 million left to allocate by the end of 2024.
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said the county has not made a final determination on if the proposed jail projects qualify to receive federal funding.
“The short answer is maybe,” Schauf wrote in an email. “We will look at the rule, the category for which funds are being expended and then apply the requirements. We have much work to do to identify how funds will be expended.”
Local activists David Carlson and Susan Wolfgram believe the Treasury guidelines disqualify new jail facilities from being funded by ARP money and said the federal funds should be spent elsewhere.
“I believe that if the county is acting in good faith, it will put out a press release stating (the jail) proposal … will not be heard and is not appropriate at this stage of ARPA discussions,” Carlson wrote in an email.
Wolfgram agreed, saying money should be spent in a more proactive manner.
“Our community deserves an intentional and preventative community resource plan to serve its members instead of the ‘quick fix’ of more concrete,” Wolfgram wrote in an email. “This is our ‘once in a generation’ opportunity to do just that.”
County Attorney Tim Sullivan said in an email that it appears that constructing new jail facilities “would not be a proportional response to harm caused or exacerbated by the pandemic.”
However, Sullivan noted that responding to the negative impacts of the pandemic is only one ARP spending area, and the jail proposals might qualify to receive federal funding in another area.
County Finance Director Norb Kirk agreed, saying the booking area remodel could qualify under a different area.
The overarching areas in which the county can spend federal aid are projects addressing the pandemic’s negative impacts, workers performing essential work, and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
It remains to be seen if any of that money will go toward county jail projects.