EAU CLAIRE — A new Eau Claire County committee will impact the allocation of federal money to local businesses and nonprofits, and community members and officials are advocating for equitable representation on the committee.
As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the county received about $20.3 million. The amount of unspent money currently stands at about $17.5 million after the County Board approved allocating $2.8 million for broadband development. The ARPA money must be allocated by the end of 2024.
The Eau Claire County Board during its meeting last Tuesday approved a resolution creating the 14-member American Rescue Plan Act Committee to manage a portion of the county’s remaining ARPA funds. Four of the committee’s 14 members have been named: County Administrator Kathryn Schauf, County Finance Director Norb Kirk; County Corporation Counsel Tim Sullivan; and Jeneise Briggs, Eau Claire City-County equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator.
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar will appoint the 10 remaining members, which he hopes can occur “with all deliberate speed.”
The 10 remaining ARPA Committee positions will be composed of three County Board supervisors; one member from the business community; one member from town government; one member from city or village government; one member from a nonprofit organization; one member from an organization engaged in equity, diversity and inclusion; one member from a county school board or school administration; and one member from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department or Eau Claire County Board of Health.
The ARPA Committee will make recommendations on how to spend some of the federal aid, specifically the money awarded to local businesses and nonprofits, and those recommendations will go on to the county Administration Committee and County Board for approval.
When all its members are named, the committee is expected to set up application criteria and then evaluate those applications and make recommendations. The application process “will allow the members of our community who have areas that they want to see monies invested in come to the table and apply for the use of those funds through a lens that meets all of the criteria for which we can expend those monies,” Schauf said.
Residents can also submit input regarding county ARPA spending priorities at https://www.co.eau-claire.wi.us/Home/Components/FormBuilder/FormBuilder/4a0c8f77901c4a14b9c5260846b43eb0/.
It is not known exactly how much ARPA money will ultimately be allocated for businesses and nonprofits, as Schauf noted that making those decisions will be “a multiyear process.”
Schauf said last Tuesday that the creation of the ARPA Committee is intended to provide “a general structure for having a couple of conversations and a very open and public process in developing a framework for identifying how the funds will be expended.”
Community members are also pushing for a more equitable and public decision-making process. During its meeting last Tuesday, the County Board received public comments from three speakers who noted the importance of having Black, indigenous and people of color on the ARPA Committee to help make community-centered decisions. The speakers, local residents and advocates Susan Wolfgram, David Carlson and Pa Thao, asked the County Board to postpone creating the committee until four positions were added: one for Briggs; two for people from local organizations working on equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives; and one for a BIPOC person impacted by COVID-19.
Wolfgram, co-chair of the Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope affordable housing task force, noted that a system change entails shifting the decision-making process from top-down to bottom-up.
The County Board ultimately denied by vote of 14-12 a motion to postpone the resolution to create the ARPA Committee, but the push for a more equitable committee continues.
Supervisor Kim Cronk made the motion to postpone and said her intention was to wait to create the committee until the County Board held a public listening session to receive input, especially from Black, indigenous and people of color, about how to spend the money.
Supervisor Melissa Janssen was one of 12 supervisors who supported Cronk’s motion.
“Our BIPOC communities have been the communities that have been most greatly affected by the COVID pandemic, and I think having that input is invaluable,” Janssen said.
Briggs, the city-county EDI coordinator, said she sees her role on the ARPA committee as “bringing that equity lens” and “making sure that all the groups, all dimensions of diversity are represented and thought about when we make decisions.
Briggs said fair representation is crucial because if groups of people are not involved in the decision-making process, they are more likely to be excluded by those decisions. She also stressed the importance of “centering and amplifying voices (and) experiences of members of our community who have traditionally been marginalized or not really in spaces where decisions are being made.”
Cronk agreed and said the County Board should receive more input in order to have a better chance at creating an equitable ARPA Committee that makes lasting positive impacts.
“I want us to be extremely, extremely intentional about how this process occurs and about who are the decision-makers,” Cronk said.
The County Board has not scheduled a public listening session, but Smiar said he will listen to feedback on who to appoint to the committee and encouraged anyone to apply or recommend someone to be a committee member.
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie was one of 14 supervisors who voted against the motion to postpone the resolution creating the ARPA Committee.
“We gotta trust our chair that he’s listened to the public comment closely and gets good input and representation on that committee,” Wilkie said.
With advocates pressing for a more equitable committee, Smiar has important decisions to make in the near future.