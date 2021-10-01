EAU CLAIRE — Peter Rindal grew up on a dairy farm, so he is familiar with the relentless effort required to run a successful operation. That same work ethic applies to his time as an attorney over the past 12 years.
“One thing that I have found parallels growing up on a farm and prosecution is that the job never stops,” Rindal said.
Rindal was sworn in as county District Attorney Friday afternoon at the Eau Claire County Courthouse. Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher administered the oath.
Rindal said he looks forward to continuing to advocate for the safety of victims while leading prosecutors in his office.
“I pledge that I will do my absolute best to perform the role of district attorney with integrity, humility and compassion while striving to keep Eau Claire County the safe place it currently is,” Rindal said. “I look forward to this new chapter.”
Rindal, who previously served as the county’s deputy district attorney for more than six years, was appointed district attorney by Gov. Tony Evers on Aug. 27. He will hold office until at least January 2025, when the winner of the November 2024 election for Eau Claire County district attorney will take office.
Rindal is taking over the remainder of the term left by former District Attorney Gary King, who stepped down from the job on Aug. 13 following allegations of workplace sexual harassment and being intoxicated in court.
Rindal said workplace morale is good and that everyone in his office is “excited to be moving forward.”
Rindal expressed gratitude to Evers, colleagues and friends for their support along the way. He said recent months have included “moments of extreme stress and anxiety,” and he thanked his family for helping him handle those difficulties.
Rindal understands the gravity of his new position.
“I’m well aware that this job comes with very serious and heavy responsibilities,” Rindal said. “I’m under no delusion that this job is going to be easy.”
The job will not be easy, but according to Friday’s speakers, Rindal is well-equipped to face challenges.
Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long, who has known Rindal for more than a decade, noted his preparation, passion and integrity.
“He remains eternally committed to doing the best job he can do, even throughout trying times,” Long said. “He has maintained the highest levels of integrity and professionalism.”
Sheriff Ron Cramer said he appreciates Rindal’s knowledge and “level demeanor.”
Schumacher touted Rindal’s intelligence, work ethic and sense of justice. Rindal has advocated for both harsher and more lenient sentences in different cases, which Schumacher said enhances his credibility as a prosecutor.
“He’s not going to argue for something that he doesn’t think is right,” Schumacher said. “It tells me that he’s an advocate for justice.”
The type of work ethic Rindal grew up with will be required in his new role, and he appears ready for the task.