MOSCOW — Russia’s foreign minister claims that NATO wants to pull Ukraine into the alliance, amid escalating tensions over NATO expansion and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.
In comments on state television Sunday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also challenged NATO’s claim to be a purely defensive structure.
Russia’s massing of an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine has brought increasingly strong warnings from the West that Moscow intends to invade. Russia in turn demands that NATO promise never to allow Ukraine to join the alliance, and to stop the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
The head of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, on Sunday rejected Western warnings about a planned invasion.
“At this time, they’re saying that Russia threatens Ukraine — that’s completely ridiculous,” he was quoted as saying by state news agency Tass.
“We don’t want war and we don’t need it at all.”
Russia has long resented NATO’s granting membership to countries that were once part of the Soviet Union or were in its sphere of influence as members of the Warsaw Pact.
NATO “has already come close to Ukraine. They also want to drag this country there,” Lavrov said. “Although everyone understands that Ukraine is not ready and could make no contribution to strengthening NATO security.”
Ukraine has sought NATO membership for years, but any prospects of joining appear far off as the country struggles to find political stability and attack corruption.
Lavrov also underlined Russia’s contention that NATO expansion is a threat because it has engaged in offensive actions outside its member countries.
“It is difficult to call it defensive. Do not forget that they bombed Yugoslavia for almost three months, invaded Libya, violating the U.N. Security Council resolution, and how they behaved in Afghanistan,” he said.
The U.S. and NATO has formally rejected Russia’s demands about halting NATO expansion, although Washington outlined areas where discussions are possible, offering hope that there could be a way to avoid war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has made no public remarks about the Western response. Lavrov has said it leaves little chance for reaching agreement, though he also says Russia doesn’t want war.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday that Putin could use any portion of his force to seize Ukrainian cities and “significant territories” or to carry out “coercive acts or provocative political acts” like the recognition of breakaway territories inside Ukraine.
As tensions build, Washington warned Moscow of devastating sanctions if it invades Ukraine, including penalties targeting top Russian officials and key economic sectors. Several senior U.S. officials also said Thursday that Germany would not allow a newly constructed pipeline — which is meant to bring gas directly from Russia — to begin operations if Russia invades Ukraine.
Asked about possible sanctions, Lavrov said that Moscow had warned Washington that their introduction would amount to a complete severing of ties.
While Moscow and the West are mulling their next steps, NATO said it was bolstering its deterrence in the Baltic Sea region, and the U.S. ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert for potential deployment to Europe.
Russia has launched a series of military drills involving motorized infantry and artillery units in southwestern Russia, warplanes in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, dozens of warships in the Black Sea and the Arctic. The Russian military also has moved troops to Belarus, which borders Ukraine, for sweeping joint drills, raising Western fears that Moscow could stage an attack from the north.
While concerns rise about an invasion, Ukraine is already beset by conflict.
Following the 2014 ouster of a Kremlin-friendly president in Kyiv, Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and backed an insurgency in the country’s eastern industrial heartland. Fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has killed over 14,000 people, and efforts to reach a settlement have stalled.
UW-Eau Claire professor studied in Ukraine
Heather Fielding, an English professor and director of UW-Eau Claire’s honors program, encouraged people to read the work of Ukrainian scholars and news outlets to get a deeper understanding of the ongoing conflict.
Fielding lived in Ukraine as a Fulbright scholar for nine months in 2018 and 2019, where she taught English literature courses in Poltava in central Ukraine and in Lviv in western Ukraine.
“People are very aware that this conflict is currently being fought,” Fielding said. “When you’re living or working or traveling anywhere in Ukraine, there are internally displaced people, people who lived in the areas that are now under Russian control who had to leave … everyone has someone in their family who’s been affected by this war, who was a soldier who fought there, or knows someone who is.”
Fielding said she wishes media would amplify more Ukrainian voices as the conflict there escalates.
She recommended people read the work of Ukrainian writers to better understand Ukrainians’ experience of the tensions at play: Serhii Plokhy, a Ukrainian scholar and Harvard professor, who has written nonfiction putting the Ukrainian-Russian conflict in historical perspective; Ukrainian fiction writers Oksana Zabuzhko, Serhiy Zhadan and Yuriy Andrukhovych; and the English-language online news source The Kyiv Independent.
During her time in Ukraine Fielding worked primarily with college students who were studying to be teachers or translators, and she described the experience as a highlight of her career: “These were tremendously impressive, amazing young people who speak so many languages already. This is a country where everyone is bilingual.”