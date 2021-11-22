EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County revenue from sales taxes and vehicle registration fees remain above budget so far in 2021.
According to figures from the county’s finance department, this August the county totaled $1.145 million in sales tax revenue, the third-highest monthly mark of the year. The most revenue occurred in July, when $1.4 million was collected.
Through August 2021, the latest month for which information is available, the county has collected $8.64 million from sales taxes. Its 2021 budget is $10.5 million. That means the county has collected 82% of its sales tax budget through 67% of the year.
Through the first eight months of 2021, the county is collecting an average of $1.08 million in sales tax revenue per month. If that monthly average continues for the final four months of 2021, the county would collect $12.96 million this year, resulting in a sales tax surplus of nearly $2.5 million.
This year’s revenue so far is well above recent years at the same point. Through August 2020, the county had collected $7.31 million in sales taxes. Through August 2019, it had collected $7.24 million, according to county figures.
The sales tax budget was about $10.85 million in both 2020 and 2019. In both of those years, the county had surpluses in the low six-figures.
This year’s promising numbers are a large reason why the county budgeted for more sales tax revenue next year. Earlier this month, the Eau Claire County Board approved a budget of $11.72 million for sales taxes in 2022. That is an increase of about $1.2 million, or 11%, compared to this year.
The 2022 budget also reserves $700,000 of sales tax revenue to adjust the salary matrix of county workers, which could allow the county to provide better compensation and retain more employees.
Some supervisors sounded a note of caution about next year’s seven-figure increase, though. In an Oct. 25 memo, the county Finance and Budget Committee wrote that “the dramatic increase in anticipated sales tax represents a risk.” The committee did not propose a decrease in sales tax projections “but intends to watch the receipts carefully,” according to the memo.
Vehicle registration fee
Through September, the latest month for which collection information is available, the county has collected $1.97 million in revenue from the vehicle registration fee, also known as the wheel tax. The 2021 budget is $2.4 million. That means the county has collected 82% of its budget through 75% of the year.
The wheel tax began in 2019 and results in Eau Claire County residents paying an additional fee for annual vehicle registrations.
This year’s wheel tax revenue numbers are above the past two years. Through September 2020, the county had collected $1.92 million. Through September 2019, it had collected $1.95 million. Both of those years ended with surpluses: $152,000 in 2019 and 124,000 in 2020.
Through the first nine months of 2021, the county is collecting an average of $219,370 per month from vehicle registration fees. If that average continued for the final three months of the year, the county would collect $2.63 million this year, a surplus of about $230,000.
That figure would be a tick above next year’s vehicle registration fee budget. Earlier this month, the County Board approved a wheel tax budget increase of 8% to $2.6 million in 2022.
As the year winds down, sales tax and wheel tax remain reliable sources of revenue for the county.