EAU CLAIRE — The budget for the new Eau Claire County highway facility is on track, and the third bid package added some financial breathing room.
The Eau Claire County Highway Building Committee approved the project’s third bid package Monday, which resulted in savings of about $123,000. The bid package’s total budget was $14.24 million, and the committee approved bids at a cost of $14.12 million.
The package, which had by far the largest budget of the three bid packages, included 29 separate bids focusing on interior, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection materials, according to Kevin Dallas, project manager at Market & Johnson, the firm handling construction management of the highway facility.
“We were over (budget) on some of the early (bids), so this really helps us out with the overall (budget),” Dallas said.
Indeed, the Highway Building Committee approved the first bid package in July, and it was seven figures above budget. That package included three separate bids that had a combined budget of $4.5 million, but the cost approved by the committee totaled $5.8 million because of the high price of steel.
In September, the committee approved the second bid package at a cost of $7.19 million. The package included six separate bids and had a budget of $7.24 million, resulting in savings of about $56,000.
The savings from the third bid package approved Monday bring the county a hair under the County Board-approved total cost of the project, which is $32.7 million. Currently, the county is estimated to be $535 below its overall budget.
“All in all, things shaped up very well with the uncertain markets,” Dallas said. “I think we’re sitting in a very good position.”
Committee members complimented the financial work done.
“Remarkable,” supervisor Jerry Wilkie said. “That’s incredible to come that close (to budget).”
“To be perfectly honest, I think we were surprised it was that close, as well, when we got done doing the math,” Dallas replied.
“A good surprise,” Wilkie said in response.
Supervisor Colleen Bates agreed and said she is “pleased as can be” with how work on the project has gone.
Site work such as driveway construction began last month, and overall construction of the facility is scheduled to be completed in October 2022. The site is located on the south side of Eau Claire near U.S. 53 and Highway I.
More work is required, but so far the new highway facility project appears to be going well.
The next Highway Building Committee meeting is scheduled for Jan. 5.