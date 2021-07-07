EAU CLAIRE — Several aspects of a new Eau Claire County highway facility are progressing.
Construction bids for building materials have gone out, foundation work is expected to begin next month, and the facility design is nearly completed.
The county Highway Building Committee received a progress update during its meeting Wednesday afternoon. The new facility to house Highway Department staff and vehicles has an estimated cost of $32.75 million and it is to be built on the south side of Eau Claire near U.S. 53 and Highway I.
The first construction bid package, which is open until July 21, includes steel needed to build much of the facility. That was the first bid because it is expected to take eight to 10 months for steel to arrive once a purchase order is made.
Materials needed to construct the facility’s salt storage shed are also in that first bid. Kevin Dallas, project manager at Market & Johnson, the firm handling construction management of the facility, called it a “pretty good possibility” the salt shed will be built this winter and be ready for use in early 2022.
The second bid will likely include foundation materials. Dallas said the goal is to start foundation construction in August and complete it in November.
Overall construction of the facility is scheduled to be completed in October 2022.
Design update
The committee looked at several 3-D renderings from CBS Squared, the firm handling architectural and engineering aspects of the highway facility. Bob Sworski, vice president at CBS Squared, explained the design and said there shouldn’t be major changes going forward.
Sworski mentioned that a crucial next step is determining the amount of geothermal wells needed to provide energy for the facility. The number of wells could impact several aspects of the facility, such as the amount of paved space available and the exact dimensions of a Meals on Wheels kitchen in the facility.
Colleen Bates, County Board supervisor and committee member, asked which area of the facility’s main building will be the public entrance. Sworski said that hasn’t been determined yet and that 3-D imaging will likely be required to figure out the best location.
“That’s a challenge for us,” Sworski said. “Is it insurmountable? Absolutely not … We’re very conscious of it, but I’d be lying to you today if I said I had a solution.”
Sworski also said the facility’s exterior will have some close quarters, including narrow turns for semi trailers picking up and dropping off materials.
“Is that a pretty tight area to navigate? Absolutely; there’s no question about it,” he said. “We’ve threaded the needle about as much as we can.”
Sworski said a few more feet of space could be paved if necessary to make turns easier for large vehicles, but he also noted the importance of green space.
“We are not of the belief that we should pave the hell out of everything,” he said. “We do like green space and we do like to filter our water and be a little more on the sustainable ecological side.”
Related to that, Linda Struck, director of the county’s Aging and Disability Resource Center, mentioned that a small herb garden, which the ADRC currently has at its Meals on Wheels location in Fall Creek, would help the program. Sworski agreed and said that will be a consideration moving forward.
The next Highway Building Committee meeting is scheduled for July 28.