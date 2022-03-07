EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has spent more than $160,000 related to an ongoing forensic audit of the county Department of Human Services.
County Finance Director Norb Kirk told the county Finance and Budget Committee during its meeting Monday that the sheriff’s office paid $162,400 to the accounting firm Wipfli over 13 months starting in December 2020. Wipfli was hired in 2020 to conduct the forensic audit.
According to Kirk, the county paid $23,473 to Wipfli in December 2020 and just under $139,000 to the firm in 2021. The county has not made any payments to Wipfli this year, but Kirk said more money will be required to help Wipfli examine DHS documents obtained in a sheriff's office search warrant last October.
“There will be some additional dollars,” Kirk said. “(I’m) not sure how much that will be at this point.”
The forensic audit is part of the sheriff’s ongoing investigation into DHS financial practices that began in May 2020.
The money paid to Wipfli is separate from what the county is paying for outside legal counsel related to the investigation. Last month, attorney Mindy Dale told the County Board that von Briesen & Roper law firm has billed the county $24,000 for attorney services. The county paid von Briesen with money from its risk management department.
Attorneys Dale and Joseph Russell were retained by the county starting in November 2021 to provide three main areas of counsel related to the DHS investigation. They have served as an intermediary between the sheriff’s office and county employees; ensured protocols are followed while noting that the county wants to cooperate with the investigation; and ensured compliance with privacy laws and regulations.
Sales tax update
The county had a sales tax surplus of more than $2 million in 2021. According to the county’s finance department, the county tallied $12.95 million in sales tax revenue, well above its budget of $10.5 million. The county had revenues of $890,000 in November 2021 and $1.2 million in December 2021.
The total of $12.95 million is by far the county’s highest yearly collection dating back to 2012. The second-highest total occurred in 2019, when $11.1 million was collected. The county collected $10.98 million in sales tax revenue in 2020 and $11.03 million in 2018.
Kirk said the record-breaking 2021 figures are likely not sustainable.
The 2022 sales tax revenue budget was increased to $11.72 million. No monthly sales tax totals for this year are available yet.