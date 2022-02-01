EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is compiling a list of county employees to interview as part of an ongoing investigation into the county Department of Human Services.
The list should be completed soon, according to two attorneys hired as outside counsel by Eau Claire County. Once it is finalized, the list will be given to the attorneys to review with county staff. If county workers are then interviewed, there could be progress in the investigation into DHS financial practices that began more than 20 months ago.
“We’re still waiting on that list, but we expect it to be coming shortly,” said outside attorney Joseph Russell.
Russell and Mindy Dale from von Briesen & Roper law firm were retained by the county on Nov. 1, 2021 to provide three main areas of counsel related to the investigation. Over the past three months, they have served as an intermediary between the sheriff’s office and county employees; made sure protocols are followed while noting that the county wants to cooperate with the investigation; and ensured compliance with privacy laws and regulations.
Outside counsel is required because County Attorney Tim Sullivan has a conflict of interest in the investigation. The sheriff’s office and DHS are county departments, meaning Sullivan can not properly advise both of them.
On Tuesday, Dale and Russell provided an update to the county Administration Committee on their work and answered questions from committee members.
Russell noted that the attorneys are not representing any individual county employees. He said they “represent the County Board, administration, DHS leadership. We don’t represent the sheriff’s office, but we’re here to … facilitate the cooperation between the sheriff’s office and the administration, the County Board and leadership.”
Russell said the attorneys spoke Tuesday morning with the sheriff’s office to set up a meeting related to documents the accounting firm Wipfli is reviewing as part of a forensic audit of DHS. The sheriff’s office is funding the forensic audit.
The attorneys have also answered county workers’ questions related to the investigation. Dale said employees “have not had the opportunity to feel that there’s somebody that they can go to and ask a question of, and so we can hopefully bridge that gap and have that cooperation.”
A recent update in the investigation occurred when sheriff’s office investigators executed a search warrant on DHS offices in October 2021 to obtain financial information.
Russell said privacy laws have been followed regarding documents obtained by the sheriff’s office through search warrants and discovery.
“We are confident that there’s been no breach of any sort of privacy law or federal law regarding those materials,” Russell said.
Committee members expressed gratitude to the attorneys for providing an update. Supervisor Colleen Bates said it sounds like their work has resulted in more communication between the sheriff’s office and county entities, which is an encouraging sign. Bates hopes the investigation, which began in May 2020, can conclude soon.
“It has been an extremely tedious process, and anything that can be done to get us back to where people have confidence in (DHS) and confidence in the ability of the department to do its job would be useful,” Bates said. “The most important part of what you’re offering is that open dialogue and being able to communicate with each other. I believe that’s been something that has really been lacking in this particular process.”
Supervisor Mark Beckfield agreed.
“We all want to resolve this issue,” Beckfield said. “We want to get it behind us, get it clear and make sure everybody understands what’s going on … I’m sure the sheriff is anxiously waiting to speak to these people. I’m glad we’re moving forward … It’s a sign that we’re heading in the right direction, finally.”
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie shared similar sentiments, saying he hopes the “sun (can) totally shine” on the investigation.
“It’s long overdue that we start having this discussion,” Wilkie said. “It starts the process of really clearing the air. Everybody talks about transparency, but actions have been lacking. This is an action of transparency that I feel good about … I think it’s everybody’s hope, and the one thing we can agree on, that this all gets out into the open and that we get to the point where we can move on.”
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar concurred.
“I agree 100% that sunshine should shine everywhere on this whole process, so I look forward to that,” Smiar said.
Wilkie asked what would happen if a county worker refused to be interviewed by the sheriff’s office. Dale said that would be handled on an individual basis. Russell outlined potential steps but said he didn’t want to speculate too much.
“I’m reluctant to say exactly what would happen with a particular individual until that individual is identified by the sheriff and we learn why or why not that individual would cooperate with the sheriff’s office,” Russell said.
If county workers are questioned, Russell said the sheriff’s office “preferably would have a one-on-one interview” with a given employee.
It is unclear how many county employees are on the sheriff’s office’s list. Beckfield asked if 30 days is a reasonable timeframe for the sheriff’s office to interview six to 10 people. Russell said that seems reasonable but he didn’t want to give a definitive answer.
Russell said the attorneys last spoke with the sheriff’s office about the list of county employees in December. Dale said it is taking time for the sheriff’s office to finalize the list because investigators need to review thousands of pages of documents.
“It has certainly taken a considerable amount of time to reach the point where they believe they are ready to take that next step,” Dale said. “Hopefully those next steps will happen very soon.”