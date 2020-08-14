EAU CLAIRE — Forecasters suggest people pay close attention to the weather tonight, as some strong to severe storms are expected to move through the region.
The Twin Cities National Weather Service office covers Eau Claire, and its forecast includes a chance of severe storms Friday night. Storms are virtually certain, with forecasters giving Eau Claire an 80 percent chance. Most should exit the area by 2 a.m.
The Storm Prediction Center gives northwestern Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Hayward, a slight chance of severe storms on Friday. The SPC’s designation of a slight risk indicates forecasters believe scattered severe storms are possible. The category does not rule out “isolated intense storms.”
Eau Claire is on the far eastern edge of the slight risk region. The area of most concern is in Minnesota. Brent Hewett, a NWS meteorologist in the Twin Cities office, said the storms should weaken before reaching the Chippewa Valley area.
“Right now we’re thinking this will probably begin after 9 p.m. and remain in the area until midnight, 1 a.m.,” he said.
The biggest threat locally is for strong winds, with gust of 60-70 mph possible. Some hail is also possible. Tornadoes are not considered a major concern, but you don’t always need a tornado to have major damage.
The Midwest saw vivid evidence of that earlier this week, when a powerful derecho swept through Iowa and parts of Illinois. There were very few reports of possible tornadoes, but the system’s straight-line winds topped 100 mph in some spots. The damage to crops and buildings was widespread.
Hewett called the derecho “kind of a sobering event” for those tempted to dismiss non-tornadic events as a threat to life or property.
“You can get some pretty good tree damage and even damage to roofing,” he said. “Never, ever, ever downplay it.”
Nighttime storms are often a bigger concern for officials than those that hit during the daytime because people are asleep. Experts recommend having multiple ways to get alerts for severe weather, including a weather radio programmed for your area.
Pleasant weather will follow the storms, with the area going from highs in the mid-80s on Friday to the upper 70s Saturday. Forecasters at the NWS expect highs to remain in the 70s to near 80 degrees for most of the next week.