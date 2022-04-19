EAU CLAIRE — Nick Smiar was reelected chairperson of the Eau Claire County Board by the narrowest possible margin Tuesday night.
Smiar defeated Supervisor Stella Pagonis by a vote of 15 to 14 and will serve as chairman for the next two years. Smiar was first elected board chairman in 2018 and reelected in 2020. Smiar has been a supervisor for 12 years.
Smiar and Pagonis each spoke for a few minutes before supervisors voted. Smiar said he believes he has done well in four years as chairman but can improve in the next two.
“I have enjoyed my stint as board chair in the last two sessions, and I look forward to providing even better service,” Smiar said. “I’ve tried to do my best. Can I do better? Yes I think I probably can. I am always open to your questions and suggestions.”
Last week, Smiar told the Leader-Telegram that he was running for reelection in part because he believes the county is doing well and wants to continue to play an active role in its direction.
Supervisor Nancy Coffey was elected first vice chair of the board, and Supervisor Jerry Wilkie was elected second vice chair of the board. Coffey defeated Supervisor Steve Chilson by a vote of 15-14, and Wilkie defeated Supervisor Judy Gatlin by a vote of 15-14. Coffey has been a supervisor since 2018, and Wilkie has served on the board since 1986.
Smiar, Coffey and Wilkie make up the county Committee on Committees and are responsible for appointing supervisors to the county standing committees. Smiar said he hopes the Committee on Committees can meet today and make appointments “as soon as possible.”
Board elections are held every two years when a new legislative session begins. Eleven new supervisors were sworn in at the start of Tuesday’s meeting. All 29 supervisors are up for reelection every two years.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for May 3.