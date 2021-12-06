EAU CLAIRE — Spurred by strong sales tax collections, Eau Claire County’s finances seem healthy through the first nine months of 2021.
The Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee received third quarter updates during its meeting Monday.
One healthy example is the county’s general fund. According to County Finance Director Norb Kirk, the general fund is estimated to total $17.50 million at the end of 2021. Kirk said that would be a “sizable increase” from the fund balance of $14.14 million at the start of 2021. Indeed, that would be a 25% uptick in one year.
Overall, Kirk said the county’s finances seem to be in good shape, especially compared to the uncertainty of 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The county continues to be in a stronger financial position than one year ago, primarily resulting from increased sales tax collections and continued fiscal management,” Kirk wrote in a report to the committee. “Except for interest income, all other economic indicators through the third quarter exceed those from a year ago.”
Sales tax update
Indeed, sales taxes appear favorable this year. According to the county’s finance department, this September the county totaled $960,000 in sales tax revenue.
Through September 2021, the latest month for which information is available, the county has collected $9.60 million from sales taxes. Its 2021 budget is $10.5 million. That means the county has collected 91.4% of its sales tax budget through 75% of the year.
This year’s revenue so far is above recent years at the same point. Through September 2020, the county had collected $8.04 million in sales taxes. Through September 2019, it had collected $8.29 million.
Through the first nine months of 2021, the county is collecting an average of $1.07 million in sales tax revenue per month. If that monthly average continues for the final three months of 2021, the county would collect $12.8 million this year, resulting in a sales tax surplus of $2.3 million.
Kirk expects strong revenue collection numbers through the end of the year.
“Indications are that on-line sales tax collections continued to remain strong as well as consumer spending in the third quarter and are projected to remain strong,” Kirk wrote.
Other business
The committee approved 15 gifts, grants and donations the county received in 2021 totaling about $460,000. Of those 15, the Sheriff’s Office received 10 totaling about $197,000. The Department of Human Services received a youth justice innovation grant totaling $150,000.