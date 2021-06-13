EAU CLAIRE — Breakfast in the Valley looked different this year, but attendees and organizers said the modified version of the event went as well as could be expected.
This year marked the return of the event, which was hosted by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It started more than 20 years ago as a way to highlight local businesses, particularly in the agriculture industry. Because of the pandemic, last Friday’s event involved a drive-thru format with attendees receiving to-go boxes at the Eau Claire County Expo Center, 5530 Fairview Drive.
David Minor, president of the Chamber of Commerce, was pleased with the turnout. He said the goal was to sell 1,000 boxes and about 960 were provided, almost all of which were pre-ordered.
After last year’s cancellation, Minor said he was “happy that we could do something.”
“Because we held it, it was very successful,” Minor said. “Coming off this past year, people are just looking to get back to whatever ‘new normal’ is.”
The chamber heard about similar drive-thru setups in other states and decided on the format last summer, when so much pandemic-related uncertainty existed. The event “started falling into place” around this February, Minor said.
In previous years, Breakfast in the Valley entailed large indoor gatherings and meals served fresh. This year entailed more planning and determining what food the boxes would hold, which Minor called the most challenging organizational aspect. This year involved pricer pre-ordered boxes that included meat sticks, gouda cheese, bananas, cheese curds, honey sticks, milk and orange juice, plus coupons for eggs and custard.
No one knew exactly what to expect Friday, but nearly everything went according to plan. From 6 to 10 a.m., a steady line of vehicles made their way through the Expo Center grounds while more than 100 volunteers provided food and conversation.
It was “a smooth process all around,” said Kaylynn Stahlbusch, workforce and program director for the Chamber of Commerce.
It is not known what form next year’s event will take, but Minor said those discussions will begin later this month.
Attendees Judy Peak and David Kattar said this year’s event was well-organized and provided communal feelings after more than a year of minimal public contact.
Peak attended the indoor events previously, so she and Kattar wanted to try out the new format and regain a small semblance of camaraderie.
“It’s nice to get out and be free,” Kattar said.
Peak agreed.
“It’s starting to feel like a community family again,” she said.
This year’s breakfast was far different than previous years, but it offered a sense of social connection for all involved.