The sign along Highway 13 next to a trailer and a line of cars says “coffee.”
But maybe what it should say is, “Dreams fulfilled here.”
Inside that trailer about eight miles outside of Ashland, 15-year-old Ella Jolma has started her own business, Hudson Square Coffee Co., with help from her mom, April Jolma.
Sitting at a picnic table that’s part of a sitting area for customers beside the trailer, April said Ella fell in love with coffee at Starbucks and since has wanted to open her own coffee shop.
Although she was a little shy with a reporter, Ella said she loves just about everything about java, and has been researching what it takes to operate a business and testing out her recipes with friends and family for a couple of years now.
Receiving nothing but positive feedback, Ella brewed up the confidence to turn to her mom and her sister-in-law, Gabrielle Jolma, for help creating a business.
It’s working. Cars are usually lined up two or three deep throughout the day.
“It’s pretty cool,” Ella said, when asked how it feels knowing her business is becoming successful.
Customers such as Larissa Jolma, a family member who routinely turns to Ella for her caffeine fix, say the 15-year-old has a winning formula.
“I love it. Come here every other day. It’s a lot of coffee,” she said with a chuckle. “Their customer service is really good. They are always so friendly and cheerful. It’s great.”
Before any coffee was sold, Ella and Gabrielle spent two months fixing up a trailer, making it barista-ready.
Ella and company are brewing more than just coffee. She also offers iced coffee drinks, frappes, smoothies, ice cream, Red Bull refreshers, shaved ice and a fresh bakery selection.
April couldn’t recall how they came up with the name Hudson Square Coffee Co., she just knows they wanted to go with a name that didn’t involve the lake or have northern in the name, as so many businesses in the area do.
When Ella is ready, her mom expects to take a backseat and let the high school student take over the entire operation.
It’s a pretty big task for a teenager, but April thinks her daughter has what it takes.
“It’s in her nature,” she said. “I’m excited for her.”