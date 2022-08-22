Service Dog #1 .jpg

Nico Sever and Benesi shortly after Sever, a wounded army medic, was given the yellow Lab by Zach and Tara Albert, who operate Out in the Sticks Kennel near Bayfield.

ASHLAND — The moment Nico Sever and the yellow Labrador retriever puppy set eyes on each other they both knew that they were meant to be together.

Server, an eight-year veteran who was wounded in Afghanistan with the 101st Airborne Division, has recovered from his physical injuries. But the psychic injuries he brought home after having several buddies killed in action have proven more persistent.



Nico Sever greets the puppy that would become his service dog. He named the pup Benesi, the Ojibwe word for Thunderbird, to honor the veterans camp at which they met. (Contributed photo by Richard Peterson)