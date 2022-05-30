CHASEBURG — One in every 105,000. Those are the mind-boggling odds a beef cow in southwestern Wisconsin beat when she gave birth to triplets in mid-May.
The outcome is actually more impressive than that statistic suggests. Only one in every 105,000 bovine births produces triplets. Fewer produce three living calves. And to have three males out of the set? It may not be unheard of, but it’s close.
The Midtlien family operates a small 86-acre farmstead outside the village of Chaseburg, located just south of La Crosse. Nick Midtlien is a trucker during the week and works the family farm on weekends while his wife, Marissa, juggles the couple’s two children, the farm and her time at Trane Financial Services. They’ve been together roughly a decade, having met when they were two championship-caliber rodeo bull riders. Now, they share Wyatt, 4, and Hazel, 1.
Beef cattle are among a host of animals on the little farmstead that straddles the line between hobby farm and full-fledged family operation. That’s where No. 19 comes in.
During her pregnancy, the beef cow showed huge and appeared very wide by the Midtliens’ estimation, so they figured there was a good chance No. 19 would give birth to twins. But it’s often difficult to predict these outcomes, especially with a first-time mother. It wasn’t until No. 19 experienced complications during labor that the unlikely prospect of triplets even crossed their minds.
Ironically, such an unlikely birth started on the most unlucky of days — Friday the 13th. It didn’t end then. No. 19 was in for a long haul that lasted from Friday evening, all through the night, and well into Saturday morning.
“She had been heaving and pushing. I woke up at 5 a.m. and they still weren’t here, so I knew something was going on,” Marissa said. “We waited until 8 a.m. and they still weren’t born, so I told Nick, ‘We need to get the veterinarian.’”
“Two were trying to get out at the same time,” Nick added. “One was facing forward, another was facing backwards and his legs were tucked up beneath his belly, sideways, so we had to push them back in. For a while, we assumed that the calf was dead. The vet delivered two, then he looked at me and said ‘You’re not going to believe this.’”
“I told them to save the mother, if we have to,” Marissa said. “So, surprise, we had triplets! The vet said this was the first time they had delivered three live triplets. It’s pretty rare. It’s very unlikely. I’ve never seen it before myself.”
Thus, 19A, 19B and 19C came into the world. Half limousin, half angus, the little tykes sport gleaming coal-black coats and curly mops of hair. Typically, where multiples are involved, cows favor one calf and reject their siblings, but No. 19 doggedly tried to feed all three.
Ultimately, the Midtliens decided to bottle-feed 19A and 19C, leaving the runt, 19B, to stay with his mother. They plan to raise and sell the calves as feeder steers, or possibly keep one to butcher for next year.
While the average farmer’s age creeps higher and higher with each passing year, as a young couple the Midtliens are something of an outlier themselves.
There’s a lot of history embodied by their homestead. Originally built in 1912, the farm’s been passed through four generations of the family during times of plenty and times of struggle like the Great Depression and the farming crisis of the 1980s.
Nick and Marissa intend to carry on that legacy, but it would be an impossible burden if they didn’t have family behind them every step of the way.
“It’s so hard for younger people to break into the farm business,” Marissa said. “We couldn’t do if it we didn’t have family who’d sell it to us at a discount, who didn’t give us a leg up.”
“It’s been really tough, especially with the pandemic, with the market and how the economy has been,” said Nick, who emphasized the value he places in raising his children on a rural farmstead. “But, I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”