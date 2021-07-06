ASHLAND — State and city officials on Tuesday still were piecing together events that left three people dead in an Ashland house fire Monday.
Ashland Fire Chief Stuart Matthias said a woman and two children died in the blaze on Sixth Street West. One adult and two other children escaped the fire. A third adult had left the house to buy an air conditioner and returned to find the house ablaze, Matthias said.
The bodies were found on the second floor of the home, he said. He did not know if the victims were sleeping when the fire started at about 9:30 a.m.
“The police department is speaking with (those who escaped,)” Matthias said Monday morning. “I don’t expect there to be anything yet today as far as official findings. The fire marshal’s report will be tied to the coroner’s report. Two of the victims were minors so they will be autopsied down in Madison. Each of us needs to complete our end of the investigation.”
A person named Anthony Chowning of Kentucky has started a gofundme campaign for the family. On that website he said his brother, Duane Chowning, lost his wife and two children in the fire. Neither Ashland police nor firefighters released the names of those involved.
The fire was reported by a passerby, Sarah Airozo, who told a Daily Press reporter she and her partner were driving past and saw smoke coming from the eaves of the two-story house. As her partner phoned 911, she ran around the house calling out to anyone inside, but got no response.
“We saw smoke billowing out the eaves,” she said at the scene. “My partner called 911 and I jumped out and ran around the house yelling, ‘Is anyone inside, is anyone inside?’”
Matthias said at the scene that he believed the home was split into two apartments, but later said just one family lived in the house.
Firefighters arrived at the scene minutes after the fire was reported and entered the ground floor with hoses. Matthias said they quickly extinguished the blaze.