State Sen. Janet Bewley of Mason was driving one of three cars involved in a crash on Ashland’s west side Friday that left a mother and her 5-year-old daughter dead.
The crash began when Bewley pulled out of the parking lot of Maslowski Beach at about 12:26 p.m. and into the path of another car on Highway 2, police said Monday.
That car was driven by Alyssa Ortman, 27, of Pennsylvania, police said. When the two collided, Ortman’s car spun across the highway and was hit by another vehicle driven by Jodi Munson, 45, of Mason.
Ortman was transported to Memorial Medical Center where she later died. Her 5-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom said Monday that Bewley was not injured in the crash. He said no charges have been filed or recommended as the State Patrol reconstructs the incident.
“We’ll be sitting down with them and going over everything as far as determining how it all actually happened,” Hagstrom said. “Then we’ll forward everything to the district attorney for their review because it was a fatal accident.”
Hagstrom said Bewley, 70, who the Daily Press could not immediately reach for comment Monday, was not taken to the hospital but may have been tended to by EMTs at the scene. He said Ortman and her daughter were the only occupants of their car.
“There’s nothing suspected as far as alcohol or foul play or anything,” he said.
Bewley's office released the following statement Monday morning: "Senator Bewley was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Ashland, Wisconsin on Friday, July 22nd," WDIO reported. "Tragically, two people lost their lives. This is a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers are focused on the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones. Senator Bewley, who was not seriously injured in the accident, wants to thank all the dedicated law enforcement and emergency medical personnel who helped in the aftermath of the accident. A police investigation is ongoing. Out of respect for that investigation and the privacy of all the families involved, our office will be withholding further comment at this time. Thank you for your patience and concern."
The crash forced Highway 2 to be closed for several hours Friday as specialists began reconstructing the incident. Busy weekend traffic was routed off the highway and through west-side neighborhoods, causing backups that in places stretched more than a mile.
Bewley, a Democrat who leads her minority party in the state Senate, has announced that she will not seek re-election. Kelly Westlund, a Democrat, and Romaine Quinn, a Republican, are vying for her 25th Senate District seat.