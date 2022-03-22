ASHLAND — For nearly 10 years, Sarah Champine has been a fixture at Washburn’s Café Coco, starting out as a bread baker and helping the establishment live up to its slogan “Artisan Bakery and Good Eats.”
Champine went from being a bread baker to a pastry-maker, and then became the bakery’s desert-maker, finally becoming the bakery manager and handling the catering business until the COVID pandemic put a halt to catering.
Coco’s owner Noreen Ovadia Wills said Champine is a tireless employee who worked with joy as one of the Café Coco family.
“Everyone who works at Coco’s has a sense of humor, but she has a great sense of humor, and she really cares about the stuff we make and the people she works with. She goes out of her way to help people,” Wills said.
Although previously a bundle of energy, Champine began a few years ago to tire more and more easily. She couldn’t lift the heavy sacks of flour anymore and had to go home earlier than she had in the past. Her ambitious plans for gardening on the 10 acres of land she and her partner Spencer Taves live on in Barksdale had to be put on hold.
Mystified at her growing lack of energy, three years ago, Champine finally went to see a doctor, who referred her to specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. The doctors at Mayo consulted with specialists at Johns Hopkins Medical Center before giving a diagnosis: myeloid malignancy, a slow-growing blood cancer that can lead to leukemia.
As frightening as that diagnosis was, the oncologist treating Champine proposed a bone marrow transplant, a treatment that has the promise of remission or even a complete cure.
“There is no set date for the actual transplant, because we are still in the looking-for-a-donor process,” said Champine. “My sister is being evaluated as a potential donor but we don’t know if she is a potential match or not.”
If her sister is not suitable, doctors will go through the national bone marrow registry to find a match.
A bone marrow transplant involves using chemotherapy and possibly radiation to kill the cancer cells and suppress the body’s immune system.
Stem cells from the marrow donor are then infused into the recipient, replacing the blood-making cells in the marrow of the recipient’s body. In time they multiply and begin to make new, healthy red blood cells. In several weeks, the number of red blood cells begins to return to normal, although in some people it may take longer.
There are many potential problems associated with bone marrow transplants, but Champine said the transplant is her best bet to defeat the disease.
“The prognosis is that it will turn into a more aggressive form of leukemia if left untended,” she said. “The doctor estimates that if left untended in the next three to five years, it could definitely just break, so it is better to do the treatment now before it becomes a really aggressive form of cancer.”
She’s also confident that the transplant will give her life back. She said if done at an early stage, as in her case, transplant results are often excellent.
Still, she knows it is a serious procedure that will take a long recovery time afterwards.
“It is a big process. It’s going to be difficult to be away from Coco’s. I really love working there. It’s going to be hard to be away from home and from work. But I am feeling optimistic, and it will be great to get back to my regularly scheduled life activities,” she said.
It will be good to have her back, agreed Wills.
“Coco’s is like this weird, dysfunctional family,” she said. “The people at Coco’s are people first, and employees second.”
Wills has lived up to that philosophy with Champine, keeping her working as her physical abilities declined, sending her home when she was too tired to continue, but keeping her on the payroll.
“It’s what you do. It’s the right thing to do,” Wills said.
That is a belief that has extended to the present, when Champine is off of work, tending to her health. To help out her employee and friend, Wills has established a GoFundMe site for Champine with a goal of raising $25,000 to assist her through her bone marrow transplant. Thus far, the effort has raised more than $14,000 from 164 donations.
Wills said although she values Champine as being a hardworking team member, her interest goes a lot further than that.
“We had a developmentally disabled girl who worked here, and Sarah took her under her wing. She said ‘She’s my girl,’ and taught her how to do this and that. She stopped working with us when COVID struck, but Sarah has kept in touch with the family and is still a cheerleader for her. I just think that is cool. She has worked with older people in the community, all the little things that add up. She does the little things that are needed. They are priceless and they add up to a lot of very good karma.”
Champine will undergo the transplant some time this spring or summer, and will spend three months in Rochester for post-transplant care. Recovery likely will take a full year, but both Wills and Champine plan on her returning to the bakery.
“By that time we will be fully up and running, and we will need a manager,” Wills said.