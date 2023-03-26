Ryan Redington described it as just a brief trip with 14 of his closest friends.
What it really was was a 1,000-mile trek across glaciers and frozen rivers, down the sides of mountains and through blinding ground blizzards with temperatures of 25 below zero.
It was the Iditarod, the most storied, most grueling sled dog race in the world.
Redington, 40, who spends half his year living in Brule training his dog teams, won the race March 17 in what has been the most tumultuous 14 months of his racing career.
The year began on the lowest of notes, when his team was run down in January of 2022 by a snowmobiler on the Tri County Corridor near Iron River and one of his key dogs, Wildfire, was left with a shattered leg.
It ended March 17 when he finished ahead of 28 other finishers in a race of particular significance to Redington. His grandfather Joe Redington Sr. co-founded the race in 1973 and between Joe Sr. and Ryan’s brother, uncle and father Raymie, relatives have raced the course scores of times without a win.
And in the most unlikely of recoveries, Redington started the race with Wildfire — whose leg nearly had to be amputated after the snowmobile crash — back in harness and running his heart out.
The ‘last great race’
The Iditarod runs across trails from Anchorage to Nome and has taken as long as 20 days to complete. Racers are allowed to start with as many as 14 dogs pulling their sleds, and must finish with at least five.
The teams travel from checkpoint to checkpoint across the wilds of Alaska, usually from one small, remote Native village to the next. Before the race begins, they send caches of supplies — mostly food, because each dog burns about 10,000 calories a day while running for hours at about 8 mph — ahead to each checkpoint.
Along the way, veterinarians are at every stop, and they examine every dog. Mushers routinely leave dogs that are weary or injured, and they are cared for by volunteers until the race is over.
“We can take dogs out of the team but we can’t add or replace them,” Redington said in a phone interview from Alaska. “Some dogs get sent home if they come into heat or if they are hurt — you’re only as fast as your slowest dog. So we will take a dog out and leave it with a vet at a checkpoint. No outside help is allowed except the vets. No one can even pet the dogs. Mushers can help each other but no one else can help.”
Part of the race’s lore, which earned it the title of The Last Great Race, is a 1925 sled dog relay from Anchorage to Nome, when mushers delivered a supply of diphtheria serum when no other mode of transportation was available. But its popularity in the media and popular culture took off in 1985, when Libby Riddles of Madison became the first woman to win the race.
This year’s race began with 33 mushers who traveled over two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and across the Bering Sea ice. Eight days, 21 hours, 12 minutes and 58 seconds later, Redington crossed the finish line — but only after overcoming challenges that began near Iron River.
The crash
Redington and Wildfire made headlines in Ashland and throughout the mushing community in January of 2022. Redington and partner Sarah Keefer were training their teams after dark — their harnesses bearing reflective tape, dog collars embedded with flashing lights and racers wearing headlamps — when a snowmobile came screaming down the trail.
Redington remembers seeing its headlight coming toward him, then veering directly at him and his dogs — in fact he still has nightmares about it. He tried to dodge off the trail, but the snowmobile never slowed. It hit his dogs and then disappeared into the darkness, never to be identified.
Wildfire, a critical team member who occupied the “wheel” position directly in front of the sled, bore the brunt of the collision. His left, rear leg was broken in three places.
“Sarah said, ‘We’ll find a vet who can fix him up,’ and she was right,” Redington said. “Dr. Hadley was able to do emergency surgeries to save his leg.”
Dr. Hadley is Twin Cities veterinary surgeon Heather Hadley, who grew up in Duluth and had attended some races but never had operated on a sled dog.
“Wildfire had severe soft tissue injuries — his muscles were very swollen — and fractures to three bones in his hind leg, the femur, tibia and fibula. Very serious fractures,” Hadley said.
Hadley wasn’t sure the leg could be saved, and no one was even contemplating Wildfire racing again. She suggested to Redington and Keefer that amputation might be necessary.
“That would have been a very reasonable decision for a lot of owners,” Hadley said. “But we were up to the challenge. To save the leg, we placed three different stainless steel plates and 26 screws to reconstruct the bone and give it a chance to heal. We did it over two surgeries.”
The operations couldn’t have come at a worse time. Redington and Keefer were gearing up for race season and had to leave for Alaska just as Wildfire was beginning his rehab.
And Wildfire would be a difficult patient. Redington describes him as the cheerleader of the team — his most vocal, highest-energy dog who inspires the dogs around him with his enthusiasm for running and pulling.
“We needed someone devoted to the recovery process,” Hadley said. “The energy that Wildfire in particular has to be around his teammates, and not being able to race, would have been really detrimental to his recovery. So I was able to take him home to my family to recover. I had just lost a dog on Christmas Day and we were able to open our hearts and home to Wildfire. It all happened for a reason.”
But no one was sure it would work. Wildfire, like his teammates, never had lived indoors. He had never been a pet, never had to live without running, wasn’t even housebroken. And he had a long rehabilitation ahead, strengthening his bones and muscles.
“We had to tell him, ‘No, you can’t run. You have to sit and heal.’ He quickly learned. He had only one accident inside and by the end he was trying to get up on the couch and snuggle with my daughters. But his attitude, his adaptability, is incredible. He had to want this, and he wanted to do the work. He would learn to anticipate the alarm at our house and would pop up as if to say, ‘Let’s go. I’m ready to work.’”
The work paid off. Within a year, Wildfire was back in harness helping Redington take second in the 100-mile Gunflint Mail Run and was on Keefer’s team when she finished third in the 300-mile John Beargrease Marathon, both in Minnesota.
And Hadley was there at every checkpoint, massaging Wildfire and making sure he was sound.
“The Gunflint was Wildfire’s debut and return to racing,” she said. “It was so powerful to be there when he not only finished but took second place, and at the finish line he was smiling and ready to go for more.”
In September, Hadley operated on Wildfire again, this time to remove two of the steel plates from his leg. She made them into good luck charms for Redington and Keefer, each adorned with pendants bearing the likeness of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.
Both charms hung from Redington’s sled through the Iditarod.
The team
Like every dog on Redington’s team, Wildfire is an athlete, chosen for specific reasons.
“We put on over 2,000 miles training the dogs from October to March,” he said, “I look for appetite and attitude — dogs that love their job. I don’t always look for the fastest. I look for a nice, smooth effortless trot.”
Redington looks with a trained eye. He first climbed aboard and began racing a sled when he was about 5 years old, guided by his father who was himself racing the Iditarod.
The dogs he and other mushers race with today don’t look like the Siberian huskies or Alaska malamutes one sees in a dog show — though those breeds definitely are part of their makeup.
“They’re mixed breeds for sure,” Redington said. “But they are a northern breed with a double coat. A combination of 11 or 12 of the dogs on our team actually go back to my father’s bloodlines that I grew up racing with. We blended in a little bit of another musher’s dogs to get the dogs we race with today.”
Wildfire now begins races in the middle of the team, where his energy and enthusiasm help drive the dogs ahead and behind him.
That’s where he was, doing his thing, when Redington crossed the starting line headed toward history.
On the trail
Calling the path they traverse from Anchorage to Alaska a “trail” is a bit of an overstatement. It’s more of a general course the racers follow across ungroomed snow, ice and rivers.
“The scenery every day is so beautiful and the village people we meet, the volunteers, are so special,” Redington said. “The challenges are the cold weather, the wind, the trail conditions. I broke my sled this year and had to race about 180 miles with a broken sled. At checkpoints, you have a few hours to feed the dogs, make repairs and get some rest.”
Redington figures he got about an hour of sleep per day, except for during the mandatory 24-hour layover midway through the race and the two mandatory eight-hour stops.
Fatigue is an ever-present danger.
“This year a musher fell asleep — sleep deprivation is one of the biggest challenges — and his team went on for 30 miles without him. He had to walk until two other mushers picked him up,” Redington said.
That’s not all. Dog teams have been attacked by moose. The trail is home to wolves, bears and all manner of other wildlife so, like some other mushers, Redington keeps a gun handy to protect his team.
“You have to be smart and be patient and use the right rest schedule for the dogs,” Redington said. “You can’t get to Nome in one day. You have to be smart and mush at the right speed. The dogs want to run fast but you have to hold them back for endurance.”
And while the 25-below-zero temperatures are a challenge, warm weather is equally dangerous. The dogs are built to run in the cold and can overheat during the sunniest, warmest part of the day.
“We’re going across glaciers and rivers and switchbacks and down hills. Sometimes it’s all you can do to hang on and try to slow down the dogs. This year, we got really strong winds on the last day of the race. We had ground blizzards where you can’t see the lead dogs on your team because the snow is blowing so much. I had to anchor the team and walk looking for trail markers. It’s not an easy race.”
By the time he reached Nome, Redington was down to six of his original 14 dogs. Wildfire early in the race stepped in a hole and came up a little lame. He was fine by the next day, but by then Redington had moved on, leaving him in the care of vets and volunteers.
The final sprint
There’s no alone so alone as being in the middle of a glacier in remotest Alaska. Mushers depend on their dogs to survive, and vice versa.
The isolation leaves Redington a lot of time to think — about his father, who ran the Iditarod 14 times without winning, his brother and uncle who also raced it, and about the mushers who came before them.
Redington is Inupiat, an indigenous people who, like Wisconsin’s Ojibwe, are trying to keep alive traditions — traditions like mushing.
“I think about that so much — how dogsledding has meant so much to my people and how much it has helped them,” Redington said. “To mush on those same trails that my people have used for centuries is epically cool. My grandpa on my mom’s side was one of the last people to be hired by the Postal Service to deliver mail by dogsled to some of the remote towns out here. I am so proud to be an Eskimo, an Alaska-native musher. All three of the top finishers were Alaska-native mushers which is so cool.”
The villages in which the race checkpoints are located, with names like Skwenta and Takotna, Unalakleet and Koyuk, are mostly Inuit, with populations in some cases of just a few dozen hardy souls.
“People are so excited when we come into a checkpoint and they want to pet the dogs and ask questions,” Redington said. “It’s their big event for the year. They’ve been waiting for this race all year. It’s a real economic boost for them and it’s very special for me to be able to come into town as an Eskimo and help them.”
The last of those stops before the finish line 22 miles away was in the town of Safety. Redington was pushing hard — he rested for just three minutes after racing from the previous checkpoint in eight hours and four minutes.
He was about an hour and a half ahead of his nearest challenger. But on the trail, that lead could be eaten up in a heartbeat if something went wrong, so he pushed on.
When he crossed the finish line, he crossed it for all of his family members and all of the Indigenous people who were carried by dogs before him. And then he was handed something particularly meaningful.
“The winner gets a bronze statue of my grandpa,” he said. “I am so proud to have that for the people who have supported the Redingtons. My dad was there, too. He isn’t in good health, so it was really cool that he could finally see a Redington win.”
One other person was there, too: Hadley, the surgeon who patched up Wildfire’s leg and became a fan of the team in the process. She and her husband flew to Nome to join the celebration, where she got a big, wet, sloppy kiss from Wildfire.
“That was the best part of the trip for us. He’s our buddy and we miss him,” she said. “We sure do love him.”
Through the races and watching Wildfire recover to run again, Hadley said she learned something important. While some animal-rights activists have condemned sled dog racing, she came to admire the dogs as elite athletes and their handlers as their partners.
“One thing I can say after being on the inside of this team: These mushers really provide incredible care to their teams,” she said. “They care so much for their dogs. Ryan wanted to do right by Wildfire. He wanted to give him a chance to run again. These dogs love to race and the mushers are there to support them.”
Redington already is working on another team of mushers who will carry on that tradition. His kids, Eve and T.J., are racing and could one day be the fourth generation of Redingtons to train in Brule and finish the Iditarod — perhaps behind one of Wildfire’s puppies.
“I hope so,” Redington said. “I’ll support them if that’s what they want to do. To run 1,000 miles with your 14 best friends is really, really special. I’d love for them to experience it.”