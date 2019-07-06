MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kenneth Wade said he has always valued his health. He eats healthy foods. He works out. He drinks plenty of water.
In 2015, when some of his friends told him about a pill called PrEP that could prevent him from getting HIV, he said he felt that learning more about it was a natural and important step to taking good care of himself.
"My sexual health is part of my health," Wade said. "I asked my doctor my questions about it, and within a week I was on PrEP."
Wade, 27, is a new brand ambassador for the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin's awareness campaign "Stay PrEP'd Up," which seeks to educate Milwaukeeans about the benefits of the medication and break down any stigmas about it.