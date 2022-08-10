Drone3.jpg

Brett Hobson, an engineer with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, with one of the underwater drones that will be plying Lake Superior’s waters shooting sonar waves toward the surface to count fish.

In the water, it looks like nothing so much as an oversized, blaze-orange kayak — but with a 20-foot composite sail towering over it.

That sail is packed with sensors and computers, and a sophisticated sonar device is stored in the hull. There’s no one sitting on deck paddling because the boat actually is a drone — a drone that could be key to assessing the health of Lake Superior and its fishes for years to come.