Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers managed a close win in his bid for a second term on Tuesday, but the state's seat in the U.S. Senate remains too close to call.
Evers, a Democrat, took the win over Republican Tim Michels by about 84,800 votes, slightly more than 3% of those cast.
That was considerably more than the gap separating incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and challenger Mandela Barnes in the state's other closely-watched race.
Johnson, who is seeking a third term in office, held a single percentage point lead in the undeclared race Wednesday morning. That's a spread of about 27,375 votes with 98.9% of ballots counted.
———
Original story
Wisconsin’s governor’s race, widely anticipated to be a close contest, lived up to that expectation Tuesday. The outcome wasn’t settled by press time.
Incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, had a little more than 936,000 votes, leading Republican Tim Michels’ 878,000. Officials had released results from 65% of the estimated vote total.
Evers staked his bid Tuesday for a second term on his support for abortion rights and his status as the only check on the GOP in a state certain to be pivotal in the 2024 presidential race.
Michels, backed by Donald Trump, promised to deliver “massive” tax cuts and largely financed his campaign from his fortune as owner of the state’s largest construction firm.
The two had sharply different views on what voters should weigh when casting their ballots. Evers pointed to more than 120 vetoes in his first term, saying he was the sole brake on a Republican-led legislature.
“I am the last line of defense for voting rights in Wisconsin,” Evers tweeted in the final weeks of the race. “If Republicans win, they’ll undoubtedly make it harder to vote and undermine our electoral system.”
Michels focused largely on the economy and public safety. He criticized Evers for failing to act swiftly amid violent protests in Kenosha in 2020 following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. And he hammered on the release of paroled inmates, saying Evers allowed too many back onto the streets.
Michels, in their lone debate, said all Evers “wants to do is blame others and talk about more resources, more money.” He added: “I’m a leader that will take responsibility. I’m a man of integrity.”
Evers won in 2018 by a little more than a percentage point, and history was not on his side for a second term. He was trying to become the first Wisconsin governor in 32 years who was the same party as the sitting president to win reelection in a midterm.
One of Wisconsin’s seats in the U.S. Senate was the other state race under a microscope. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, ran for a third term. He was challenged by Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
As of press time, Johnson led Barnes 943,900 to 912,800 with about 65% of the projected total counted. Barnes led in early returns, but Johnson was able to steadily chip away and take the lead as the night wore on.
As with the race for governor, crime played a major role in the election’s campaigning. Johnson said Barnes was “dangerous,” and undermined police during his time as lieutenant governor.
“Other than hollow left-wing rhetoric, I’m not sure what he’s ever accomplished or what he has to offer,” Johnson said of Barnes in a debate.
While Johnson sought to paint Barnes as too far left to be in step with Wisconsin residents, Barnes said Johnson was too far right. He said Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to severely restrict abortion.
“Women’s lives and women’s health is on the line,” Barnes said in a debate.
Roughly half of Wisconsin voters say the nation’s economy is the most pressing issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 3,200 voters in the state.
Nearly all the state’s voters say inflation was a factor in how they cast their ballots, with roughly half naming it as the single most important factor.
Among those who named inflation as a factor in how they voted, nearly half say the rising costs of groceries and food were most important.
Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District had another close race, with Derrick Van Orden holding a lead over Brad Pfaff. Van Orden, a Republican who narrowly lost to Democrat Ron Kind in the prior election, had about 51% of the vote.
Pfaff trailed by about 5,000 votes.
The race was far from over, though, with about 40 percent of the anticipated vote counted, compared to the much higher figure in the statewide contests.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.